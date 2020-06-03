How to stop an "add/delete table row script" from deleting the last row and how to limit rows?

I am using code like so to add and remove rows to a table:

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(document).ready(function(){
      
    jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) {
     e.preventDefault();    
     var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'),
     size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1,
     element = null,    
     element = content.clone();
     element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size);
     element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size);
     element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body');
     element.find('.sn').html(size);
   });
    
    jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) {
     e.preventDefault();    
     var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id');
     var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv');
     jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove();
      
      
      //regenerate index number on table
    $('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){
		$(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1);
    });
        return true;
    });
  });
</script>

It works well with two exceptions:

  1. it allows me to delete the last remaining row (I don’t want this)

  2. I’d like to limit the max number of rows to a variable value (10, say)

My JS is not great; just starting along that road. I’d appreciate some help.

Here’s the HTML (if required):

<div id="rcorners3" class="container table-responsive headroom-3">
                    <table class="table" id="tbl_posts">
                        <thead>
                            <tr>
                                <td colspan="2" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td>
                            </tr>
                                <th colspan="4"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></th>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <th>#</th>
                                <th>Name</th>
                                <th>Email</th>
                                <th>Job Title</th>
                                <th><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded pull-right add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></th>
                            </tr>
                        </thead>

                        <tbody id="tbl_posts_body">
                            <tr id="rec-1">
                                <td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td>
                                <td><input type="text" id="name" name="name"></td>
                                <td><input type="email" id="email" name="email"</td>
                                <td><input type="text" id="jobtitle" name="jobtitle"</td>
                                <td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td>
                            </tr>
                        </tbody>
                    </table>
                </div>

Cheers

There are some significant problems in that html code. The second table row element is missing , and some inputs in the last table row haven’t been closed.

After fixing those, I don’t see any interaction buttons on the page. Looking that the HTML code I see things like btn-rounded so is that bootstrap that you’re using?

But it’s not just bootstrap. The rounded buttons are a part of material design? This is where I feel too many assumptions are being made.

To not delete the last row, you can check if the number of rows is 1 or less and exit out.
To not add more than 10, you can check if the number of rows is 10 or more and exit out.

Can you please give us enough information so that a test page can be put together for your code.