How to stop an "add/delete table row script" from deleting the last row and how to limit rows?

I am using code like so to add and remove rows to a table:

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'), size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1, element = null, element = content.clone(); element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size); element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size); element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body'); element.find('.sn').html(size); }); jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id'); var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv'); jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove(); //regenerate index number on table $('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){ $(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1); }); return true; }); }); </script>

It works well with two exceptions:

it allows me to delete the last remaining row (I don’t want this) I’d like to limit the max number of rows to a variable value (10, say)

My JS is not great; just starting along that road. I’d appreciate some help.

Here’s the HTML (if required):

<div id="rcorners3" class="container table-responsive headroom-3"> <table class="table" id="tbl_posts"> <thead> <tr> <td colspan="2" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td> </tr> <th colspan="4"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></th> </tr> <tr> <th>#</th> <th>Name</th> <th>Email</th> <th>Job Title</th> <th><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded pull-right add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="tbl_posts_body"> <tr id="rec-1"> <td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td> <td><input type="text" id="name" name="name"></td> <td><input type="email" id="email" name="email"</td> <td><input type="text" id="jobtitle" name="jobtitle"</td> <td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div>

Cheers