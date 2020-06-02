How to stop an "add/delete table row script" from deleting the last row and how to limit rows?

I am using code like so to add and remove rows to a table:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'),
size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1,
element = null,
element = content.clone();
element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size);
element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size);
element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body');
element.find('.sn').html(size);
});
jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id');
var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv');
jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove();
//regenerate index number on table
$('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){
$(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1);
});
return true;
});
});
</script>
It works well with two exceptions:
-
it allows me to delete the last remaining row (I don’t want this)
-
I’d like to limit the max number of rows to a variable value (10, say)
My JS is not great; just starting along that road. I’d appreciate some help.
Here’s the HTML (if required):
<div id="rcorners3" class="container table-responsive headroom-3">
<table class="table" id="tbl_posts">
<thead>
<tr>
<td colspan="2" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td>
</tr>
<th colspan="4"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></th>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>#</th>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Email</th>
<th>Job Title</th>
<th><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded pull-right add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="tbl_posts_body">
<tr id="rec-1">
<td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td>
<td><input type="text" id="name" name="name"></td>
<td><input type="email" id="email" name="email"</td>
<td><input type="text" id="jobtitle" name="jobtitle"</td>
<td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
Cheers