How to stop an "add/delete table row script" from deleting the last row and how to limit rows?

JavaScript
#1

I am using code like so to add and remove rows to a table:

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(document).ready(function(){
      
    jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) {
     e.preventDefault();    
     var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'),
     size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1,
     element = null,    
     element = content.clone();
     element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size);
     element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size);
     element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body');
     element.find('.sn').html(size);
   });
    
    jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) {
     e.preventDefault();    
     var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id');
     var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv');
     jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove();
      
      
      //regenerate index number on table
    $('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){
		$(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1);
    });
        return true;
    });
  });
</script>

It works well with two exceptions:

  1. it allows me to delete the last remaining row (I don’t want this)

  2. I’d like to limit the max number of rows to a variable value (10, say)

My JS is not great; just starting along that road. I’d appreciate some help.

Here’s the HTML (if required):

<div id="rcorners3" class="container table-responsive headroom-3">
                    <table class="table" id="tbl_posts">
                        <thead>
                            <tr>
                                <td colspan="2" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td>
                            </tr>
                                <th colspan="4"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></th>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <th>#</th>
                                <th>Name</th>
                                <th>Email</th>
                                <th>Job Title</th>
                                <th><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded pull-right add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></th>
                            </tr>
                        </thead>

                        <tbody id="tbl_posts_body">
                            <tr id="rec-1">
                                <td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td>
                                <td><input type="text" id="name" name="name"></td>
                                <td><input type="email" id="email" name="email"</td>
                                <td><input type="text" id="jobtitle" name="jobtitle"</td>
                                <td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="1"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td>
                            </tr>
                        </tbody>
                    </table>
                </div>

Cheers