My name is Avdhoot Chavan. I’m blogger and digital marketer. I’m starting discussion about marketing through social media. If any doubt, I would like to clear that.
How to start marketing on social media
Welcome to the forums, @avdhoot_chavan.
Your post is a bit vague, and as such unlikely to attract much by way of discussion. Perhaps you could provide a bit more information to get things started. What do you mean by “marketing through social media”? You’ve tagged the topic “ecommerce”, but you’re not talking about actual selling of goods, are you?
1 Like
The topic is about how to start marketing on social media platforms. There is no any condition regarding your business, your business might be physically existing or fully online. I don’t think so my topic is a bit vague, and as such unlikely to attract much by way of discussion.
Why don’t you start the discussion by giving members the benefit of your thoughts on the subject?
3 Likes