How to start date with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds with date javascript

hello,
I want to display time on x-axis with the date object in javascript. Right now, the date is inserted and time is displayed with current time is working. But in my case I want to start the graph with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds and then up-counting. how can i do this? I tried the following:
let today = new Date();
today.setSeconds(0);
today.setMilliseconds(0);
function dataEvent() {
//let today = new Date();
let t = today.getSeconds() + ":" + today.getMilliseconds();
data.labels.push(t);
}
thanks