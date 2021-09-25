How to start date with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds with date javascript

JavaScript
#1

hello,
I want to display time on x-axis with the date object in javascript. Right now, the date is inserted and time is displayed with current time is working. But in my case I want to start the graph with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds and then up-counting. how can i do this? I tried the following:

let today = new Date();
today.setSeconds(0);
today.setMilliseconds(0);

function dataEvent() {
  //let today = new Date();
  let t = today.getSeconds() + ":" + today.getMilliseconds();
    data.labels.push(t);
}

thanks

#2

Just setup your date in the function and that should work fine. Here is a function that returns the current date with the seconds and milliseconds set to zero. It then returns the object. You can then pull out the seconds and milliseconds or whatever you want to do with it.

function dataEvent() {
  let today = new Date();
  today.setSeconds(0);
  today.setMilliseconds(0);
  return today;
}

Here is a pen to show you the output…

#3

hi,
it will return full date(year, hours…) but i want only seconds and milliseconds like 00:00 as the starting of the real time streaming, and then increasing like 00:01, 00:02 etc, how can i do that?