How to start date with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds with date javascript

Just setup your date in the function and that should work fine. Here is a function that returns the current date with the seconds and milliseconds set to zero. It then returns the object. You can then pull out the seconds and milliseconds or whatever you want to do with it.

function dataEvent() { let today = new Date(); today.setSeconds(0); today.setMilliseconds(0); return today; }

Here is a pen to show you the output…