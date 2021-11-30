How to start a node.js script without command line?

Hi there!

I have a Node.js script that I would like to begin running on the website I pay for. (The script will run ad infinitum as it reacts to events and performs actions based off of input.)

On my dev machine I simply open up the command line and run the command node \path\to\script\[SCRIPT_NAME].js . Everything works great!

However, due to the type of hosting I pay for, on my production server I do not have command line or SSH access. I can only upload/remove files via FTP and install Wordpress. So I can upload my script files to the server… but then I don’t know how to begin running it.

How do I start the script running without command line access or being able to click it as an executable?