How to SSL Wordpress Website

Can anyone tell me how to SSL a Word press Sites free in where?
link removed by Gandlaf. No needed.
Can anyone tell me how to SSL a Word press Sites free in where?
link removed by Gandlaf. No needed.
Welcome to the forums, @mostofa29.
The only free SSL certificate I know of is Let’s Encrypt. You’d need to check with your hosting company whether that’s supported. If not, you’ll either need to pay for a certificate, or change your hosting.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.