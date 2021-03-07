How to SSL Wordpress Website

Can anyone tell me how to SSL a Word press Sites free in where?

Welcome to the forums, @mostofa29.

The only free SSL certificate I know of is Let’s Encrypt. You’d need to check with your hosting company whether that’s supported. If not, you’ll either need to pay for a certificate, or change your hosting.

