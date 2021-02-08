How to speed up website?

Hi @ssccglexam2021 and a warm welcome to the forum.

I used the free online validator and there are 441 html errors and/or warnings on your web page! Each warning and error takes time before a guess is offered to try and render the page. This guessing takes unnecessary time.

Please try removing the following errors and warnings and notice the difference:

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ibtindia.com%2Fssc-cgl-notification-exam-date

Also slow page rendering has been asked on this forum many, many times, please search to find previous solutions.