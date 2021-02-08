How to speed up website?

Some of my users reported that our website is running very slow. It takes time to load the page and images. I have tried all the ways but I can’t find any solution till now. Is this problem on my end or user end?
Hi @ssccglexam2021 and a warm welcome to the forum.
I used the free online validator and there are 441 html errors and/or warnings on your web page! Each warning and error takes time before a guess is offered to try and render the page. This guessing takes unnecessary time.
Please try removing the following errors and warnings and notice the difference:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ibtindia.com%2Fssc-cgl-notification-exam-date
Also slow page rendering has been asked on this forum many, many times, please search to find previous solutions.
Welcome to the forums, @ssccglexam2021.
There is an ongoing discussion of the subject here: How I can reduce to the speed of my website? I suggest you join the discussion there and I will close this thread to avoid duplication.