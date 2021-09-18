How to speed up my redirects

I forgot if I posted this before or I did not, either way, I need to redirect my users but I need it to redirect ONCE they go on like the second they go on it redirects I use javascript to redirect. But, when I go on to my website It, loads for 3 seconds then it redirects. Website (so you can see it for yourself):
https://uprightcode.com
As suggested in your other thread, you would be better to set up a proper server-side redirect. It would then redirect before the page is loaded, rather than after.
What is a proper server-side redirect though
m3g4p0p linked to a tutorial in that post. Did you take a look at it?
no
And in case you are still wondering why it is slow as you have it.
That is probably to do with the question you dodged in that other topic.
