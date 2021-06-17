How to speed up my redirects

#1

I forgot if I posted this before or I did not, either way, I need to redirect my users but I need it to redirect ONCE they go on like the second they go on it redirects I use javascript to redirect. But, when I go on to my website It, loads for 3 seconds then it redirects. Website (so you can see it for yourself):
https://uprightcode.com

#2

As suggested in your other thread, you would be better to set up a proper server-side redirect. It would then redirect before the page is loaded, rather than after.

#3

What is a proper server-side redirect though

#4

m3g4p0p linked to a tutorial in that post. Did you take a look at it?

#5

