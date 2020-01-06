How to sort text with numbers with sql?

#1

I am a new coder, and I am trying to figure out how to sort a field that may contain both letters and numbers, and have it appear in the correct numerical order.

The current sort syntax I have been using is:

ORDER BY CAST(minis.number AS UNSIGNED), minis.number

This has worked fine for this data:

1
5
10
11a
11b

However, now I have data with text in the prefix:

D&DC1
D&DC2
D&DC11

The above will sort as:

D&DC1
D&DC11
D&DC2

I do not want it to appear in this order – I want it to appear in the order above it.

Could someone please recommend a method of sorting that will work regardless of whether text is a prefix or a suffix.

#2

Performing data manipulation like this in every query is not efficient. It would be better if you split the values apart and stored each part in a separate column, with an appropriate string/integer data type. You can then directly order the values as expected.

#3 
SELECT
	columnName 
FROM
	yourtable 
ORDER BY
	LENGTH( columnName ),
	columnName;
#4

What you’re describing is called natural sorting and can be achieved in MySQL by doing ORDER BY columnName+0.

So for your query it would become ORDER BY minis.number+0

See https://chrisjean.com/mysql-natural-sort-order-by-on-non-numeric-field-type/

UPDATE: This might not work with leading characters. In that case you should the solution from @benanamen above