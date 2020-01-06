How to sort text with numbers with sql?

I am a new coder, and I am trying to figure out how to sort a field that may contain both letters and numbers, and have it appear in the correct numerical order.

The current sort syntax I have been using is:

ORDER BY CAST(minis.number AS UNSIGNED), minis.number

This has worked fine for this data:

1

5

10

11a

11b

However, now I have data with text in the prefix:

D&DC1

D&DC2

D&DC11

The above will sort as:

D&DC1

D&DC11

D&DC2

I do not want it to appear in this order – I want it to appear in the order above it.

Could someone please recommend a method of sorting that will work regardless of whether text is a prefix or a suffix.