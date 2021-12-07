How to sort array without changing order of same values

I’m just going to carefully point out to @AllanP that a lexicographical ordering of numeric data is going to fail when there’s an order of magnitude difference.
Good point. If, for instance one of the entries with 120 points was 1200, the sort would fail as you say. This method will only work for the special case where each of the points are in the same range, as in the OP’s original example.
That is correct, but as @m_hutley points out the comparison I have suggested fails if the points strings are different lengths.
I think that enough time has passed for me to work through this problem step by step.
To start with, we have an empty ranking function along with a list of people. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/2/
I’ve added a test for what we want to achieve, where the ranking function is expected to supply an array that matched the expected People array.
describe("ranking people", function() {
const expectedPeople = [{
name: "Bob",
points: 130,
position: 1,
}, {
name: "Kate",
points: 120,
position: 2,
}, {
name: "Mary",
points: 120,
position: 2,
}, {
name: "John",
points: 100,
position: 4,
}];
it("ranks people", function() {
const rankedPeople = ranking(people);
expect(rankedPeople).to.eql(expectedPeople);
});
});
Now clearly, just returning the array is not enough, but it does improve the test from undefined to being an array that doesn’t match.
function ranking(people) {
return people;
}
I can skip that test for now, while working on other things that need to be done.
The first stage is to sort the array by points, so let’s have a test that helps us to do that.
it("sorts by points", function () {
const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}];
const sorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}];
expect(ranking(unsorted)).to.eql(sorted);
});
Now just sorting the array isn’t enough:
function ranking(people) {
return people.sort();
}
as we are wanting a reverse sorting of people. So, let’s also reverse the array.
function ranking(people) {
return people.sort().reverse();
}
That all works, but sorting arrays can get tricky, because the initial array gets changed too. I want the initial array to remain unchanged when the sorting occurs, which means checking that the first array item doesn’t get changed.
it("leaves the initial array unchanged", function () {
const unsorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}];
ranking(unsorted);
expect(unsorted[0].points).to.eql(6);
});
We can deal with that issue by making a copy of the array. A common way to copy an array is to use the slice method, which returns a separate copy of the array.
function ranking(people) {
const sorted = people.slice().sort();
return sorted.reverse();
}
There is a more advanced way of cloning an array that is more expressive, and that is to use the spread operator which looks like three dots.
...
function ranking(people) {
const sorted = [...people].sort();
return sorted.reverse();
}
https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/4/
Something else that can cause trouble with arrays is lexicographical ordering as was mentioned in post #30 so let’s sort 25, 3, and 400.
it("sorts in numeric order", function () {
const unsorted = [{points: 25}, {points: 3}, {points: 400}];
const sorted = [{points: 400}, {points: 25}, {points: 3}];
expect(ranking(unsorted)).to.eql(sorted);
});
We can deal with that by using a sorting function that returns one number minus the other number.
function ranking(people) {
const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) {
return a.points - b.points;
});
return sorted.reverse();
}
That passes all of the tests. Now that we have this custom sorting function, we can have it sort in reverse order without needing the separate reverse statement too.
function ranking(people) {
const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) {
return b.points - a.points;
});
return sorted;
}
We now have an array that is being properly sorted in reverse order. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/5/
Next up is to add a position to each array item. Let’s start off nice and simple by expecting a position value:
it("adds a position to each array item", function () {
const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}];
const sorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
expect(ranked[0].position).to.equal(1);
expect(ranked[1].position).to.equal(2);
});
We can use the map method to add a position value to each item:
function ranking(people) {
const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) {
return b.points - a.points;
});
const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index) {
item.position = index + 1;
return item;
});
return ranked;
}
While that works with the test, it breaks other tests. Those other tests that break are checking that one array precisely equals another one. Instead of making such a deep comparison, we’ll remove the second array from the test, and just check each array item instead.
it("sorts by points", function () {
const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
expect(ranked[0].points).to.equal(6);
expect(ranked[1].points).to.equal(5);
});
Those prior tests are now all working again. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/6/
Now that the tests are all passing we can refactor our code to make improvement.
Instead of updating the item with the position and then returning it, I want to just return an updated item. That can be done using the Object.assign method
const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index) {
return Object.assign(item, {position: index + 1});
});
https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/7/
Before going further with position, we need to deal with scores that are the same. When that occurs we want them to be sorted by the persons name.
it("sorts people with the same points", function () {
const unsorted = [{name: "Mary", points: 5}, {name: "Mark", points: 5}];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
expect(ranked[0].name).to.equal("Mark");
expect(ranked[1].name).to.equal("Mary");
});
That test currently fails, but by adding an if statement to the sorting function:
const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) {
if (b.points === a.points) {
return (a.name < b.name ? -1 : 1);
}
return b.points - a.points;
});
everything now passes. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/8/
There is only one last detail to take care of and that is ensuring that the position remains the same when the score is the same.
it("keeps the position the same for people with the same points", function () {
const unsorted = [{name: "Mary", points: 5}, {name: "Mark", points: 5}];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
expect(ranked[0].position).to.equal(ranked[1].position);
});
One way to deal with this is to check if the points are the same. If they are, we can just copy the position from that previous item. And clearly, we can’t do that on the zero’th item either.
const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index, arr) {
if (index > 0 && arr[index - 1].points === item.points) {
const position = arr[index - 1].position;
return Object.assign(item, {position});
}
return Object.assign(item, {position: index + 1});
});
And all of the tests now pass. Let’s now remove skip from that very first test and see if it passes too:
it("ranks people", function() {
const rankedPeople = ranking(people);
expect(rankedPeople).to.eql(expectedPeople);
});
Yes, it all passes. We now have code that properly achieves all that is expected. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/9/
Psst, Paul: Your test fails if 3 or more people have the same score.
EDIT: Nope. I’m just dumb at 5 AM and screwed up my assertion because I didnt adjust the name list when i added a third person. Derp.
Ooh! More tests! I’m surprised though because the code passed at codeWars. Still, the opportunity to improve is not sneered at.
Let’s find a test case that demonstrates the problem.
it("keeps the same position for several people with the same points", function () {
const unsorted = [
{name: "Suzy", points: 4},
{name: "Mary", points: 5},
{name: "Jean", points: 5},
{name: "Mark", points: 5},
{name: "John", points: 6}
];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
expect(ranked[0].name).to.equal("John");
expect(ranked[0].position).to.equal(1);
expect(ranked[1].name).to.equal("Jean");
expect(ranked[1].position).to.equal(2);
expect(ranked[2].name).to.equal("Mark");
expect(ranked[2].position).to.equal(2);
expect(ranked[3].name).to.equal("Mark");
expect(ranked[3].position).to.equal(2);
expect(ranked[4].name).to.equal("Suzy");
expect(ranked[4].position).to.equal(5);
});
Oof, that’s busy. Let’s simplify it by separating out the names and the positions.
it("keeps the same position for several people with the same points", function () {
const unsorted = [
{name: "Suzy", points: 4},
{name: "Mary", points: 5},
{name: "Jean", points: 5},
{name: "Mark", points: 5},
{name: "John", points: 6}
];
const ranked = ranking(unsorted);
const names = ranked.map((person) => person.name);
const positions = ranked.map((person) => person.position);
expect(names).to.eql(["John", "Jean", "Mark", "Mary", "Suzy"]);
expect(positions).to.eql([1, 2, 2, 2, 5]);
});
That all seems to work.
Whoops, okay good. That’s a nice benefits of having deeper tests - any potential issues can also be clarified and taken care of.
So here’s my version. More compact, less readable, as always, than Paul’s excellent explanations:
function ranking(people) {
let sorted = people.map((x) => x.points).sort((x,y) => parseInt(x) - parseInt(y)).reverse();
return people.map((x) => { x.position = sorted.indexOf(x.points)+1; return x;}).sort((x,y) => (x.position != y.position) ? x.position - y.position : (x.name > y.name) ? 1 : -1)
}
Does a little less comparing against neighbors, and relies instead on the idea that indexOf will always stop when it finds the first value in the array.
I try to act as if a great big hulking gorilla will be working beside me in 6-months, after I’ve forgotten the details of how it works.
The Hulk works too
See, and usually for me that hulking gorilla is… me. Sitting there going “WTF were you thinking…” to myself about my own code.
Here’s the secret, well one of many.
“Simple” is not a baby beginner thing. After having gone through a lot of complex ways to do things, simple ends up being a higher state of enlightenment.
When doing complex work and you then need to debug it, debugging is several order of magnitude more difficult than coding. When your coding is at the extent of your abilities, it is not possible to debug that code. That’s why keeping things simple helps to make debugging when it’s needed, easier to achieve too.
Absolutely true. Though to be fair, usually the hulking gorilla is sitting there saying “WTF were you thinking” because the follow up is “There’s SO much easier/better ways to do that…”
I agree. If we change the comparison function slightly we get all the right answers.
function comp (a,b)
{ if(a.points<b.points){ return -1 }
if(a.points>b.points){ return +1 }
else
{ if(a.name<b.name){ return -1 }
if(a.name>b.name){ return +1 }
else return 0
}
}
This works for all values of points and all duplications of names.
Correct, but we can make a slight streamline.
This is equivalent of what was said elsewhere:
(x.position != y.position) ? x.position - y.position :
In non-Ternary form:
if (x.position != y.position) { x.position - y.position } else {
Note that
sort in Javascript doesnt need a -1 or 1 specifically, it needs a value < 0, > 0 or = 0.
Given that X and Y are two numbers that are not the same:
If X is greater than Y, X-Y will be positive. It doesnt matter what value it is, it will be positive.
If Y is greater than X, X-Y will be negative. Again, it doesnt matter what value it is, it will be negative.
So we can capture both cases in a single mathematical expression. Note again that this only works because X and Y are numbers; can’t do this with strings. At least, not directly.
Thank you @Paul_Wilkins for this GREAT explanation. I learned too much from this coding challenge from googling, try solve it by myself and asking coding communities.
I have two questions.
- Could you explain this line of code:
- Why did you put
positionin?:
position is a number value not a prop?!!
[quote=“abdulrahmanmhdanas, post:44, topic:372889, full:true”]
I have two questions.
- Could you explain this line of code:
Yes, that’s a ternary operator.
It does the same thing as the following much more expanded code:
if (a.name < b.name) {
return -1;
} else {
return 1;
}
The variable called
position contains a number. I could have assigned it as follows:
return Object.assign(item, {
"position": position
});
Or as follows without the double quotes:
return Object.assign(item, {
position: position
});
But, JavaScript has a property shorthand for that. When the property has the same name as the variable, you can use just the variable to represent both the property and the value.
return Object.assign(item, {
position
});
Or, brought up on to one line as I used in the code:
return Object.assign(item, {position});
I don’t make a habit of squeezing things on to just one line. I aim to go for understandability. The ternary and property shorthands do help to achieve both goals and can be quite handy, when used in the right place.
I know that you are using ternary operator. But I don’t understand what this code is doing?
The code is in a sort function. The purpose of the sort function is to instruct sort about how to order what is being sorted.
Assume that a.name is Mark and b.name is Mary. In that case a is less than b and so -1 is returned, telling sort that a goes before b.
Alternatively assume that a.name is Mary and b.name is Mark. In that case a is not less than b and so 1 is returned, telling sort that b goes before a.
This description of how sort works gives further details that might be helpful too.
It’s also why I told Allan to be careful using Lexicographical (“Dictionary Order”) sorting.
“azzzzzzzzz” < “ba” is true, because the thing looks at the first letter, sees “a” comes before “b” in the dictionary, and sorts it that way. It doesnt need to look at any of the other letters - once it’s found a difference, it can make a decision and stop.
Lets take some points + name combinations, as was suggested.
“100Macy” and “100Mark”, would sort correctly, because it would compare “letter” by letter -
“1” = “1”, keep going.
“0” = “0”, keep going.
“0” = “0”, keep going.
“M” = “M”, keep going.
“a” = “a”, keep going.
“c” != “r”, stop; I can determine that “100Macy” goes first based on this difference, i don’t need to check any further. So this sorts correctly.
“120Macy” and “140Amy”, would not sort correctly, because it would compare “letter” by letter -
“1” = “1”, keep going;
“2” != “4”, stop. I can determine that “120Macy” goes first based on this difference (Note that this is actually backwards; you want the lower number to go SECOND, not first.)
But even if the order wasnt backwards, there are deeper problems.
The big problem comes when you start using this comparisson on string-numbers of different magnitudes.
“1000Jim” vs “30Mark” - based on character-by-character sorting, the system will think that 1000Jim comes first - even though Jim’s point total was 1000, and Mark’s was 30, the comparison doesn’t zero-pad the smaller number, so things dont go right.
This is why you often see things like:
1
10
11
12
13
2
…
8
9
- the system is doing a Lexicographical sort, and is treating the numbers as strings.
