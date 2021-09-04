How to sort array without changing order of same values

I think that enough time has passed for me to work through this problem step by step.

To start with, we have an empty ranking function along with a list of people. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/2/

I’ve added a test for what we want to achieve, where the ranking function is expected to supply an array that matched the expected People array.

describe("ranking people", function() { const expectedPeople = [{ name: "Bob", points: 130, position: 1, }, { name: "Kate", points: 120, position: 2, }, { name: "Mary", points: 120, position: 2, }, { name: "John", points: 100, position: 4, }]; it("ranks people", function() { const rankedPeople = ranking(people); expect(rankedPeople).to.eql(expectedPeople); }); });

Now clearly, just returning the array is not enough, but it does improve the test from undefined to being an array that doesn’t match.

function ranking(people) { return people; }

I can skip that test for now, while working on other things that need to be done.

The first stage is to sort the array by points, so let’s have a test that helps us to do that.

it("sorts by points", function () { const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}]; const sorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}]; expect(ranking(unsorted)).to.eql(sorted); });

Now just sorting the array isn’t enough:

function ranking(people) { return people.sort(); }

as we are wanting a reverse sorting of people. So, let’s also reverse the array.

function ranking(people) { return people.sort().reverse(); }

That all works, but sorting arrays can get tricky, because the initial array gets changed too. I want the initial array to remain unchanged when the sorting occurs, which means checking that the first array item doesn’t get changed.

it("leaves the initial array unchanged", function () { const unsorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}]; ranking(unsorted); expect(unsorted[0].points).to.eql(6); });

We can deal with that issue by making a copy of the array. A common way to copy an array is to use the slice method, which returns a separate copy of the array.

function ranking(people) { const sorted = people.slice().sort(); return sorted.reverse(); }

There is a more advanced way of cloning an array that is more expressive, and that is to use the spread operator which looks like three dots. ...

function ranking(people) { const sorted = [...people].sort(); return sorted.reverse(); }

https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/4/

Something else that can cause trouble with arrays is lexicographical ordering as was mentioned in post #30 so let’s sort 25, 3, and 400.

it("sorts in numeric order", function () { const unsorted = [{points: 25}, {points: 3}, {points: 400}]; const sorted = [{points: 400}, {points: 25}, {points: 3}]; expect(ranking(unsorted)).to.eql(sorted); });

We can deal with that by using a sorting function that returns one number minus the other number.

function ranking(people) { const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) { return a.points - b.points; }); return sorted.reverse(); }

That passes all of the tests. Now that we have this custom sorting function, we can have it sort in reverse order without needing the separate reverse statement too.

function ranking(people) { const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) { return b.points - a.points; }); return sorted; }

We now have an array that is being properly sorted in reverse order. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/5/

Next up is to add a position to each array item. Let’s start off nice and simple by expecting a position value:

it("adds a position to each array item", function () { const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}]; const sorted = [{points: 6}, {points: 5}]; const ranked = ranking(unsorted); expect(ranked[0].position).to.equal(1); expect(ranked[1].position).to.equal(2); });

We can use the map method to add a position value to each item:

function ranking(people) { const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) { return b.points - a.points; }); const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index) { item.position = index + 1; return item; }); return ranked; }

While that works with the test, it breaks other tests. Those other tests that break are checking that one array precisely equals another one. Instead of making such a deep comparison, we’ll remove the second array from the test, and just check each array item instead.

it("sorts by points", function () { const unsorted = [{points: 5}, {points: 6}]; const ranked = ranking(unsorted); expect(ranked[0].points).to.equal(6); expect(ranked[1].points).to.equal(5); });

Those prior tests are now all working again. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/6/

Now that the tests are all passing we can refactor our code to make improvement.

Instead of updating the item with the position and then returning it, I want to just return an updated item. That can be done using the Object.assign method

const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index) { return Object.assign(item, {position: index + 1}); });

https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/7/

Before going further with position, we need to deal with scores that are the same. When that occurs we want them to be sorted by the persons name.

it("sorts people with the same points", function () { const unsorted = [{name: "Mary", points: 5}, {name: "Mark", points: 5}]; const ranked = ranking(unsorted); expect(ranked[0].name).to.equal("Mark"); expect(ranked[1].name).to.equal("Mary"); });

That test currently fails, but by adding an if statement to the sorting function:

const sorted = [...people].sort(function (a, b) { if (b.points === a.points) { return (a.name < b.name ? -1 : 1); } return b.points - a.points; });

everything now passes. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/8/

There is only one last detail to take care of and that is ensuring that the position remains the same when the score is the same.

it("keeps the position the same for people with the same points", function () { const unsorted = [{name: "Mary", points: 5}, {name: "Mark", points: 5}]; const ranked = ranking(unsorted); expect(ranked[0].position).to.equal(ranked[1].position); });

One way to deal with this is to check if the points are the same. If they are, we can just copy the position from that previous item. And clearly, we can’t do that on the zero’th item either.

const ranked = sorted.map(function (item, index, arr) { if (index > 0 && arr[index - 1].points === item.points) { const position = arr[index - 1].position; return Object.assign(item, {position}); } return Object.assign(item, {position: index + 1}); });

And all of the tests now pass. Let’s now remove skip from that very first test and see if it passes too:

it("ranks people", function() { const rankedPeople = ranking(people); expect(rankedPeople).to.eql(expectedPeople); });

Yes, it all passes. We now have code that properly achieves all that is expected. https://jsfiddle.net/qgvhw5p4/9/