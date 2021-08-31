How to sort array without changing order of same values

Well basically what i mean is you need to be able to detect when the value changes.

You’re looping through the values. Lets say we’ve got… [120 120 120 110].

You start off, you look at the first number, you say “120 is different than [nothing, because this is the first number], so it’s the 0th time i’ve seen this number. The index was 0, so 0-0 (+1 because we’re going from a 0-indexed array to 1-indexed human-speak) is 1.”

The next number comes up. It’s a 120. You need to be able to say “120 is the same as 120, so i’ve seen this number before. It’s the 1th time i’ve seen this number (again, zero-indexing!) so 1-1+1 is 1.”

The next number comes up. It’s a 120. You need to be able to say “120 is the same as 120, so i’ve seen this number before. It’s the 2th time i’ve seen this number (again, zero-indexing!) so 2-2+1 is 1.”

The next number comes up. It’s a 110. You need to be able to say “110 is NOT the same as 120, so i haven’t seen this number before. It’s the 0th time i’ve seen this number, so 3-0+1 is 4.”