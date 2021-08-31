How to sort array without changing order of same values

So help me, give hints/tips or anything!!!
Paul’s already given you the hint.
Currently, your code is assigning position to be the index +1. But the position isnt always that. Paul’s hint is that you can keep track of the number of times you’ve seen each number of points, and then subtract it from the position (so, if i’ve never seen the number before, position 2 - 0 = 2…then the next number comes along and it’s the same, so i’ve seen it once… 3 -1 = 2… if the next is also the same then 4 - 2 = 2…
I’ll throw an extra hint out there: You only need to keep track of two things: the previous value and the number of times it’s been seen.
Thank you for your hint @m_hutley
Could you give me strategies/steps that can help me understand and solve any coding problem either If I got hints or not?
That’s… a very broad ask.
The basics comes down to understanding three things:
“What is coming in” (easy)
“What is going out” (easy)
“How would I go from in to out, if I were doing it myself?” (not usually that easy)
If you can answer the third one in “english” (read: language of your choice; human language), that’s your program. It’s just a question of translating what you say you would do, into something the computer can do.
Also, keep in mind there isnt AN answer to virtually any and every coding problem you’ll face - there are almost always infinitely many solutions.
3*4 = 12,
but 3+3+3+3 is also 12. Same inputs (3 and 4), same outputs (12), but different methods.
Do you mean
the previous value the current value?
Well basically what i mean is you need to be able to detect when the value changes.
You’re looping through the values. Lets say we’ve got… [120 120 120 110].
You start off, you look at the first number, you say “120 is different than [nothing, because this is the first number], so it’s the 0th time i’ve seen this number. The index was 0, so 0-0 (+1 because we’re going from a 0-indexed array to 1-indexed human-speak) is 1.”
The next number comes up. It’s a 120. You need to be able to say “120 is the same as 120, so i’ve seen this number before. It’s the 1th time i’ve seen this number (again, zero-indexing!) so 1-1+1 is 1.”
The next number comes up. It’s a 120. You need to be able to say “120 is the same as 120, so i’ve seen this number before. It’s the 2th time i’ve seen this number (again, zero-indexing!) so 2-2+1 is 1.”
The next number comes up. It’s a 110. You need to be able to say “110 is NOT the same as 120, so i haven’t seen this number before. It’s the 0th time i’ve seen this number, so 3-0+1 is 4.”
So number
3 is the index of the item. The number
0 is the the number of times that you have seen this item before. But what
4 does mean?
The person is in position 4.
[120 120 120 110], in terms of the system’s positioning, is [1 1 1 4]
Okay but how this helps me to sort numbers by name
Read the instruction of the challenge:
In some ranking people collects points. The challenge is sort by points and calulate position for every person. But remember if two or more persons have same number of points, they should have same position number and sorted by name (name is unique).
So I need to sort by name with all items? or the only items that are the same points??
The name thing is a tiebreaker. If multiple people would be in the same position, sort those people by name as well.
So this is another issue.
Now I need also to catch all the same values then sort them by name!!!
Could explain more @Paul_Wilkins?
I didn’t understand very well
Sure thing. The item at index 1 has a score of 120. This is the first time that 120 has been seen so the position doesn’t need to change. The position is normally the index value plus 1. The plus 1 is a human offset because humans count from 1 upwards, whereas computer indexes are from 0 upwards. We add 1 as a humanOffset to the index so that we don’t disturb those pesky humans all too much by the majesty of the zero, and that gives us index + humanOffset which is 2.
The item at index 2 also has a score of 120. This is the second time that 120 has been seen so the position needs to remain the same. The way to do that is to score their position as the index value plus 1, like usual, but subtract from that the number of times that 120 has been seen before. Currently it has been seen once before, so the position is the index value plus 1 (as usual) minus 1 for the number of times that 120 has been seen, giving us index + humanOffset - timesSeen which in this case is 2 + 1 - 1 giving a position of 2.
I’m thinking to give up with this coding challenge and see the solution or still try to find a solution for this coding challenge.
What do you think @Paul_Wilkins, @m_hutley ? What should I do?
The simple answer is to change your comparison function so that it considers both the points and the name at the same time.
function comp (a,b)
{ var ap=a.points+a.name, bp=b.points+b.name
if(ap<bp){ return -1 }
if(ap>bp){ return +1 }
else { return 0 }
}
You then get the required order.
If it were me I would pass the object through several different loops, each one designed to do one simple thing.
I’m not going to tell you whether to give up or not. That’s a you thing.
Does the challenge give you the option to see ‘a’ solution after ‘giving up’? Or are you just going to google around for one?
If you press the solution button and you click on yes, you will not be able to earn coins/rank from this challenge
Well then, its up to you whether or not you give up.
(Though if you do give up, if you need to discuss what they’re doing in their solution, feel free)