How to sort array without changing order of same values

Hello everyone,
I’m solving coding challenge Ranking position on codewars.
I wrote the code but it seems that I did not pass the challenge.
My code so far:
function ranking(people) {
return people
.sort((a, b) => a.name.localeCompare(b.name))
.sort((a, b) => b.points - a.points)
.map((item, i) => {
item.position = i + 1;
let curr = item.points;
if (people[i + 1] !== undefined) {
let next = people[i + 1].points;
if (curr === next) {
people[i + 1].position = item.position;
}
}
return item;
});
}
let arr = [
{
name: "John",
points: 100
},
{
name: "Bob",
points: 130
},
{
name: "Mary",
points: 120
},
{
name: "Kate",
points: 120
}
];
console.log(ranking(arr));
the output should be:
[
{
name: "Bob",
points: 130,
position: 1,
},
{
name: "Kate",
points: 120,
position: 2,
},
{
name: "Mary",
points: 120,
position: 2,
},
{
name: "John",
points: 100,
position: 4,
},
]
but my output is little different:
[
{
name: "Bob",
points: 130,
position: 1,
},
{
name: "Kate",
points: 120,
position: 2,
},
{
name: "Mary",
points: 120,
position: 3,
},
{
name: "John",
points: 100,
position: 4,
},
]
The different is that the object with
Kate name should equal with the object
Mary name. But my code doesn’t do that!!!