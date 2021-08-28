How to sort array without changing order of same values

Hello everyone,

I’m solving coding challenge Ranking position on codewars.

I wrote the code but it seems that I did not pass the challenge.

My code so far:

function ranking(people) { return people .sort((a, b) => a.name.localeCompare(b.name)) .sort((a, b) => b.points - a.points) .map((item, i) => { item.position = i + 1; let curr = item.points; if (people[i + 1] !== undefined) { let next = people[i + 1].points; if (curr === next) { people[i + 1].position = item.position; } } return item; }); } let arr = [ { name: "John", points: 100 }, { name: "Bob", points: 130 }, { name: "Mary", points: 120 }, { name: "Kate", points: 120 } ]; console.log(ranking(arr));

the output should be:

[ { name: "Bob", points: 130, position: 1, }, { name: "Kate", points: 120, position: 2, }, { name: "Mary", points: 120, position: 2, }, { name: "John", points: 100, position: 4, }, ]

but my output is little different:

[ { name: "Bob", points: 130, position: 1, }, { name: "Kate", points: 120, position: 2, }, { name: "Mary", points: 120, position: 3, }, { name: "John", points: 100, position: 4, }, ]

The different is that the object with Kate name should equal with the object Mary name. But my code doesn’t do that!!!

LINK TO THE CHALLENGE: