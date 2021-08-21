How to sort array without changing order of same values

I have array of objects and I want to sort them by points from bigger to smaller. But if two or more persons have same number of points, they should have same position number and sorted by name (name is unique).

For example if you have function:

[
  {
    name: "John",
    points: 100,
  },
  {
    name: "Bob",
    points: 130,
  },
  {
    name: "Mary",
    points: 120,
  },
  {
    name: "Kate",
    points: 120,
  },
]

Output should be:

[
  {
    name: "Bob",
    points: 130,
    position: 1,
  },
  {
    name: "Kate",
    points: 120,
    position: 2,
  },
  {
    name: "Mary",
    points: 120,
    position: 2,
  },
  {
    name: "John",
    points: 100,
    position: 4,
  },
]

But when I try solve this problem, the output was:
My code is:

function ranking(people) {
  return people.sort((a, b) => a.points < b.points);
}

What I need to include on my code to solve the problem?

The position is quite easily achieved by also keeping track of the number of times you’ve seen the same number. That way when you work your way through the sorted list, you can just do index - timesSeen and you’ll achieve your 1 2 2 4 type of positioning.