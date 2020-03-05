How to sort an array of dates

Hey everyone, a bit stuck with trying to put an array of dates into chronological order that I have retrieved from the database, and then reformat them. Sorting them into chronological order is no problem.
$result = $conn->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$dateReserved[] = $row['date'].'<br />';
?>
<?php } // while
} // num rows
sort($dateReserved);
foreach ($dateReserved as $value) {
//echo $value;
echo date('D, j M Y', strtotime($value));
}
But, as soon as I try to reformat it by uncommenting this line :
echo date('D, j M Y', strtotime($value));
I just get back ‘Thu, 1 Jan 1970’.
It doesn’t like it if I try to reformat it. Does anyone know what I am doing wrong and can you perhaps provide a code example?