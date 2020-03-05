How to sort an array of dates

#1

Hey everyone, a bit stuck with trying to put an array of dates into chronological order that I have retrieved from the database, and then reformat them. Sorting them into chronological order is no problem.

	$result = $conn->query($sql);

if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
	
	while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
		$dateReserved[] = $row['date'].'<br />';
		?>

<?php  } // while
} //  num rows


sort($dateReserved);
foreach ($dateReserved as $value) {
	//echo $value;
	echo date('D, j M Y', strtotime($value));

}

But, as soon as I try to reformat it by uncommenting this line :

echo date('D, j M Y', strtotime($value));

I just get back ‘Thu, 1 Jan 1970’.

It doesn’t like it if I try to reformat it. Does anyone know what I am doing wrong and can you perhaps provide a code example?

#2

If your dates are in the form YYYY-MM-DD, they will sort alphanumerically correctly with a standard sort - because you compare strings left to right, so it will compare the year first, then the month, then the day. (note that it’s important to get two-digits for month and day in this case.)

Alternatively, use your query to sort the results, and your walk through the result will be in order also.

#3

… and eventually i’ll read the WHOLE post. Shhhhh…

If you get back 1 Jan 1970, it means whatever went into strtotime wasnt a valid date format. (timestamp 0 is 00:00:00 1 Jan 1970)

What is the value of $value? Echo it out.

#4

Your code is concatenating a <br /> tag on the end of the dates it is storing into the array. Why is it doing that?

5 Likes
#5

Which is why strtotime isn’t working…

3 Likes
#6

So why don’t you let the database sort this?

4 Likes
#7

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.