How to sort a WP_Query by custom taxonomy

I’m trying to query all of my custom type of “Talent” and sort them but a custom taxonomy of “Level”. The levels consists of numbers 0,1,2,3,4,5,6. (sorted descending so 6,5,4,3,2,1,0). There is also a custom taxonomy of Location, but I’m not sorting by that.

here is my query which seems to ignore the order by part.

$location = 'location-1'; $args = ""; $args = array( 'orderby' => 'level', 'order' => 'DESC', 'post_type' => 'the-talent', 'tax_query' => array( array ( 'taxonomy' => 'location', 'field' => 'slug', 'terms' => $location, ) ), 'posts_per_page'=>-1 ); $talent = new WP_Query( $args ); if( $talent->have_posts() ) { while( $talent->have_posts() ) {

here is the level taxonomy setup

$labels = array( 'name' => _x( 'Levels', 'taxonomy general name' ), 'singular_name' => _x( 'Level', 'taxonomy singular name' ), 'search_items' => __( 'Search Levels' ), 'popular_items' => __( 'Popular Levels' ), 'all_items' => __( 'All Levels' ), 'parent_item' => null, 'parent_item_colon' => null, 'edit_item' => __( 'Edit Level' ), 'update_item' => __( 'Update Level' ), 'add_new_item' => __( 'Add New Level' ), 'new_item_name' => __( 'New Level Name' ), 'separate_items_with_commas' => __( 'Separate Levels with commas' ), 'add_or_remove_items' => __( 'Add or remove Level' ), 'choose_from_most_used' => __( 'Choose from the most used Level' ), 'menu_name' => __( 'Levels' ), ); // Now register the non-hierarchical taxonomy like tag register_taxonomy('level','the-talent',array( 'hierarchical' => false, 'labels' => $labels, 'show_ui' => true, 'show_admin_column' => true, 'update_count_callback' => '_update_post_term_count', 'query_var' => true, 'rewrite' => array( 'slug' => 'level' ), )); }

and the custom post type of ‘Talent’ if that helps