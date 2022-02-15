How to sort a WP_Query by custom taxonomy

I’m trying to query all of my custom type of “Talent” and sort them but a custom taxonomy of “Level”. The levels consists of numbers 0,1,2,3,4,5,6. (sorted descending so 6,5,4,3,2,1,0). There is also a custom taxonomy of Location, but I’m not sorting by that.
here is my query which seems to ignore the order by part.
$location = 'location-1';
$args = "";
$args = array(
'orderby' => 'level',
'order' => 'DESC',
'post_type' => 'the-talent',
'tax_query' => array(
array (
'taxonomy' => 'location',
'field' => 'slug',
'terms' => $location,
)
),
'posts_per_page'=>-1
);
$talent = new WP_Query( $args );
if( $talent->have_posts() ) {
while( $talent->have_posts() ) {
here is the level taxonomy setup
$labels = array(
'name' => _x( 'Levels', 'taxonomy general name' ),
'singular_name' => _x( 'Level', 'taxonomy singular name' ),
'search_items' => __( 'Search Levels' ),
'popular_items' => __( 'Popular Levels' ),
'all_items' => __( 'All Levels' ),
'parent_item' => null,
'parent_item_colon' => null,
'edit_item' => __( 'Edit Level' ),
'update_item' => __( 'Update Level' ),
'add_new_item' => __( 'Add New Level' ),
'new_item_name' => __( 'New Level Name' ),
'separate_items_with_commas' => __( 'Separate Levels with commas' ),
'add_or_remove_items' => __( 'Add or remove Level' ),
'choose_from_most_used' => __( 'Choose from the most used Level' ),
'menu_name' => __( 'Levels' ),
);
// Now register the non-hierarchical taxonomy like tag
register_taxonomy('level','the-talent',array(
'hierarchical' => false,
'labels' => $labels,
'show_ui' => true,
'show_admin_column' => true,
'update_count_callback' => '_update_post_term_count',
'query_var' => true,
'rewrite' => array( 'slug' => 'level' ),
));
}
and the custom post type of ‘Talent’ if that helps
$args = array(
'supports' => $supports,
'labels' => $labels,
'public' => true,
'publicly_queryable' => true,
'query_var' => true,
'rewrite' => array('slug' => 'the-talent'),
'has_archive' => true,
'hierarchical' => false,
);
register_post_type('the-talent', $args);