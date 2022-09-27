How to solve the problem of invalid configuration file package prompted by the error in the launched App Store?

I am a Windows system, and there is no xcode. The package is packaged with the uniapp. After uploading the IPA, it is not displayed. The second one The figure shows the message prompt. Error content: Dear Developer We identified one or more issues with a recent deliverv for your app “zhihuiyunwei” 1.0.0 (100). Please correct the following issues, then upload Again We found one or more problems with your recently delivered application “zhihuiyunwei” 1.0.0 (100). Please correct to Next question, and then upload again. ITMS-90161: Invalid Provisioning Profile-The provisioning profile included in the bundle com.zhukaoplus. ops [Payload/HBuilderapp]is invalid. Missing code- signing certificate]. A Distribution Provisioning profile should be used when submitting apps to the App Store. For more information, visit the ios Developer Portal. ITMS-90161: Invalid configuration file - configuration file contained in package comzhukaopus. Ops [Payload/HBuilder. app] is invalid. [Missing code signing certificate]. When submitting apps to the Store, you should use distribution Configuration file. For more information, please visit the iOS Developer Portal. Best regards Best regards, The App Store Team AppStore Team Attached pictures:



