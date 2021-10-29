How to solve error NG8002: Can't bind to 'routerLink' since it isn't a known property of 'a'.?

I work on angular 11 I face error when build angular app
ERROR in src/app/Employee-list/employee-list.component.html:22:45 - error NG8002: Can't bind to
'routerLink' since it isn't a known property of 'a'.
<a class="nav-link text-dark">Staff List</a>
and below is package json file
“@angular/animations”: “^11.2.14”,
“@angular/cdk”: “^12.1.3”,
“@angular/common”: “^11.0.0”,
“@angular/compiler”: “^11.0.0”,
“@angular/core”: “^11.0.0”,
“@angular/forms”: “^11.0.0”,
“@angular/material”: “^11.2.13”,
“@angular/router”: “^11.2.14”,
“@angular/cli”: “^11.0.0”,
“@angular/compiler-cli”: “^11.0.0”
so How to solve issue ?
sample of app modules and component employee list exist as blow
What I have tried:
on app.module.ts application module I do as below :
import { RouterModule } from ‘@angular/router’;
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule