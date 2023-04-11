How to slideToggle both these elements

Why isn’t mine working
You can remove that. It was just to check it was working and prints the value to the javascript console in the devtools. It’s a simple way of debugging just to check something’s happening.
You haven’t added jQuery. slideToggle is a jQuery function.
Go into settings on the codepen and select the JS option from the menu. In the search field type jquery and then select and add it and then save the pen.
Yes it’s this
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js
I saved and closed
Ok got it, thanks.
I can see the player on my blog behind the search bar, but I have the z-index set for it to show in front of it. It’s not showing…
You’ve got two swrappers now.
On your live page you only need one swrapper and it should contain the search bar and all the audio code because that’s where it all will live.
I’m out now for the evening Back tomorrow,
Ok, I will look into that. Yes only need one.
Found both. Tried to remove this one
<div class="swrapper">
<audio-player id="thePlayer" data-src="https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1W3YcvV7--lsBko9iOngVkBHu-4sXMDG6">
</audio-player>
</div>
but that just activated the search bar itself without the player. I could remove the other one that’s with this
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput fa fa-search" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="︎">
</div>
</div>
but then what?
Ok got it finally. I think. I’ve removed it and put it here
<div class="swrapper">
<audio-player id="thePlayer" data-src="https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1W3YcvV7--lsBko9iOngVkBHu-4sXMDG6">
</audio-player>
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput fa fa-search" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="︎">
</div>
</div>
</header>
<div class="columns">
<div class="column sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
I’m take a look tomorrow.
You didn’t need to move the swrapper you just needed to move the audio player into the same swrapper so they both live there as you are placing them side by side on the page anyway.
Which swrapper though, you said there’s two . Ok I moved it back to this
<div id="audio-player-container">
<audio src="" preload="metadata"></audio>
<button id="play-icon" title="Play/Pause"></button>
<span class="song-wrap"><span id="song" class="title">The Lord of the Rings : Two Towers - Evenstar</span></span>
<span id="current-time" class="time">0:00</span>
<input type="range" id="seek-slider" max="100" value="0" title="skip">
<span id="duration" class="time">0:00</span>
<output id="volume-output">100</output>
<input type="range" id="volume-slider" max="100" value="100" title="Volume">
<button id="mute-icon" title="Volume"></button>
</div>
</template>
<div class="swrapper">
<audio-player id="thePlayer" data-src="https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1W3YcvV7--lsBko9iOngVkBHu-4sXMDG6">
</audio-player>
</div>
As it was.