How to slideToggle both these elements

JavaScript
The audio player is a module rather than element, but I guess still considered an element. I have tried many times to get them to slideToggle at same time when hidden, but only the search bar works. Here are the codes to both

$(document).keypress(function(e){
    var key = e.which;
    if (key == 43) {
        // if the user pressed '+':
        $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
    }
});

$(document).keypress(function(e) {
  if (key == 43) {
    $('.audio-player-container').slideToggle(); 
  }
});

I don’t know how else to make it work out.