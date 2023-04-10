How to slideToggle both these elements

The audio player is a module rather than element, but I guess still considered an element. I have tried many times to get them to slideToggle at same time when hidden, but only the search bar works. Here are the codes to both
$(document).keypress(function(e){
var key = e.which;
if (key == 43) {
// if the user pressed '+':
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
}
});
$(document).keypress(function(e) {
if (key == 43) {
$('.audio-player-container').slideToggle();
}
});
I don’t know how else to make it work out.