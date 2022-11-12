How to slide down wall animation

When the webpage loads in, the wall goes down, and when the play button is pressed, the wall should go back up.

The fan and the background should first be seen, then the wall should slide down.

But not 100% down so that the wall can’t be seen anymore.

So that it doesn’t disappear off the screen.

Then clicking the button should raise the wall up.

So like, there would be an animation delay, that would end, then you would see the wall come down.

Clicking the button would raise the wall up.

I’m stuck: https://jsfiddle.net/w1crgzft/

This is even more confusing to understand how to do.

I’m not able to wrap my head around how to do this.

Maybe I am not able to use transition with animation here.

Maybe the whole thing would need to be done using animation?

I have no idea.

Can this even do done?