How to sign some data using public/private RSA key?

I have a RSA public/private key xml file. And I want to use it to sign some data, with the following classes and here is how I use the class:

$processor = new RSAProcessor("certificate.xml", RSAKeyType:: XMLFile); $data = $processor->sign($data); print(base64_encode($data));

but I get the error: WARNING: str_repeat(): Second argument has to be greater than or equal to 0 in RSA.php on line 81 . How to fix it? I guess something is outdated for php 7.2? I appreciate your help what changes should I do in my class to avoid this error?

Rsa class:

define("BCCOMP_LARGER", 1); class RSA { static function rsa_encrypt($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) { $padded = RSA::add_PKCS1_padding($message, true, $keylength / 8); $number = RSA::binary_to_number($padded); $encrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $public_key, $modulus); $result = RSA::number_to_binary($encrypted, $keylength / 8); return $result; } static function rsa_decrypt($message, $private_key, $modulus, $keylength) { $number = RSA::binary_to_number($message); $decrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $private_key, $modulus); $result = RSA::number_to_binary($decrypted, $keylength / 8); return RSA::remove_PKCS1_padding($result, $keylength / 8); } static function rsa_sign($message, $private_key, $modulus, $keylength) { $padded = RSA::add_PKCS1_padding($message, false, $keylength / 8); $number = RSA::binary_to_number($padded); $signed = RSA::pow_mod($number, $private_key, $modulus); $result = RSA::number_to_binary($signed, $keylength / 8); return $result; } static function rsa_verify($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) { return RSA::rsa_decrypt($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength); } static function rsa_kyp_verify($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) { $number = RSA::binary_to_number($message); $decrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $public_key, $modulus); $result = RSA::number_to_binary($decrypted, $keylength / 8); return RSA::remove_KYP_padding($result, $keylength / 8); } static function pow_mod($p, $q, $r) { $factors = array(); $div = $q; $power_of_two = 0; while(bccomp($div, "0") == BCCOMP_LARGER) { $rem = bcmod($div, 2); $div = bcdiv($div, 2); if($rem) array_push($factors, $power_of_two); $power_of_two++; } $partial_results = array(); $part_res = $p; $idx = 0; foreach($factors as $factor) { while($idx < $factor) { $part_res = bcpow($part_res, "2"); $part_res = bcmod($part_res, $r); $idx++; } array_push($partial_results, $part_res); } $result = "1"; foreach($partial_results as $part_res) { $result = bcmul($result, $part_res); $result = bcmod($result, $r); } return $result; } static function add_PKCS1_padding($data, $isPublicKey, $blocksize) { $pad_length = $blocksize - 3 - strlen($data); if($isPublicKey) { $block_type = "\x02"; $padding = ""; for($i = 0; $i < $pad_length; $i++) { $rnd = mt_rand(1, 255); $padding .= chr($rnd); } } else { $block_type = "\x01"; $padding = str_repeat("\xFF", $pad_length); } return "\x00" . $block_type . $padding . "\x00" . $data; } static function remove_PKCS1_padding($data, $blocksize) { assert(strlen($data) == $blocksize); $data = substr($data, 1); if($data{0} == '\0') die("Block type 0 not implemented."); assert(($data{0} == "\x01") || ($data{0} == "\x02")); $offset = strpos($data, "\0", 1); return substr($data, $offset + 1); } static function remove_KYP_padding($data, $blocksize) { assert(strlen($data) == $blocksize); $offset = strpos($data, "\0"); return substr($data, 0, $offset); } static function binary_to_number($data) { $base = "256"; $radix = "1"; $result = "0"; for($i = strlen($data) - 1; $i >= 0; $i--) { $digit = ord($data{$i}); $part_res = bcmul($digit, $radix); $result = bcadd($result, $part_res); $radix = bcmul($radix, $base); } return $result; } static function number_to_binary($number, $blocksize) { $base = "256"; $result = ""; $div = $number; while($div > 0) { $mod = bcmod($div, $base); $div = bcdiv($div, $base); $result = chr($mod) . $result; } return str_pad($result, $blocksize, "\x00", STR_PAD_LEFT); } }

RSAProcessor class:

class RSAProcessor { private $public_key = null; private $private_key = null; private $modulus = null; private $key_length = "1024"; public function __construct($xmlRsakey=null,$type=null) { $xmlObj = null; if ($xmlRsakey==null) { $xmlObj = simplexml_load_file("xmlfile/RSAKey.xml"); } elseif ($type==RSAKeyType::XMLFile) { $xmlObj = simplexml_load_file($xmlRsakey); } else { $xmlObj = simplexml_load_string($xmlRsakey); } $this->modulus = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->Modulus)); $this->public_key = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->Exponent)); $this->private_key = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->D)); $this->key_length = strlen(base64_decode($xmlObj->Modulus))*8; } public function getPublicKey() { return $this->public_key; } public function getPrivateKey() { return $this->private_key; } public function getKeyLength() { return $this->key_length; } public function getModulus() { return $this->modulus; } public function encrypt($data) { return base64_encode(RSA::rsa_encrypt($data,$this->public_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length)); } public function dencrypt($data) { return RSA::rsa_decrypt($data,$this->private_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length); } public function sign($data) { return RSA::rsa_sign($data,$this->private_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length); } public function verify($data) { return RSA::rsa_verify($data,$this->public_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length); } } class RSAKeyType{ const XMLFile = 0; const XMLString = 1; }

certificate.xml:

<RSAKeyValue> <Modulus>tCZiqDS5BVQQZDBUYbyeoP4rENN4mX5FZJjjMNfGbyzfzH45RY2/YsMaY0yI1jMCOpukvkUyl153tcn0LXhMCDdsEhhZPoKbPUGMniKtFGjs18rv/b5FFUUW1utgwoL8+WJqjOqhQGgvbja63X9+WMFP0nM3d8yudn9C/X55KyM=</Modulus> <Exponent>AQAB</Exponent> <P>5HXvmU4IfqUG2jFLSqi/BMEQ3x1NsUDvx3zN5O1p9yLLspJ4sqAt4RUkxzcGodYgBSdXsR9IGcPwjQfbx3a7nQ==</P> <Q>yd2hDCF/5Zqtz9DXjY1NRYGvBjTS4AQn83ERR46Y5eBSnLjpVjv6gPfARuhsUP44nikrQPvwPnjxQcOhJaOlvw==</Q> <DP>ztuqUplBP8qU5cN0dOlN7DQT3rFdw30Unv/2Pa5qIAc1gT72YmZ+pCrM3kSIkMicvY3d7NZyJkIv8MKI0ZZEUQ==</DP> <DQ>QFLJ5YarLWubZPQEK4vSCornTY/5ff51CIKH4ghTOjS/vkbBu4PDL+NCNpYLJcfMHMG7kap2BEIfhjgjGk5KGw==</DQ> <InverseQ>WE6TqpcexQJwt9Mnp1FbeLtarBcFkXVdBauouFKHcbHCfQjA3IjUrGTxgSO74O/4QSKqaF2gnlL6GI7gKuGbzQ==</InverseQ> <D>czYtWDfHsFGv3fNOs+cGaB3E+xDTiw7HYGuquJz2qjk/s69x/zqFEKuIH8Ndq+eZYFQUCx+EGGxxENDkmYPa0z8wbfFI6JEHpxaLmQfpkkbSL1BJIp9Z5BNM2gy6jJqgbWwQPcN/4jpiMefHZWAqhMKqenUu1KIq1ZX6Bz5xKYk=</D> </RSAKeyValue>

Also I guess as my private/public key format is something particular and not a strandard RSA file format, I cannot use openssl and I should fix this code only?