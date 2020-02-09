How to sign some data using public/private RSA key?

I have a RSA public/private key xml file. And I want to use it to sign some data, with the following classes and here is how I use the class:

$processor = new RSAProcessor("certificate.xml", RSAKeyType:: XMLFile);
$data =  $processor->sign($data); 
print(base64_encode($data));

but I get the error: WARNING: str_repeat(): Second argument has to be greater than or equal to 0 in RSA.php on line 81. How to fix it? I guess something is outdated for php 7.2? I appreciate your help what changes should I do in my class to avoid this error?

Rsa class:

define("BCCOMP_LARGER", 1);
class RSA {
 static function rsa_encrypt($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) {
  $padded = RSA::add_PKCS1_padding($message, true, $keylength / 8);
  $number = RSA::binary_to_number($padded);
  $encrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $public_key, $modulus);
  $result = RSA::number_to_binary($encrypted, $keylength / 8);
  return $result;
 }
 static function rsa_decrypt($message, $private_key, $modulus, $keylength) {
  $number = RSA::binary_to_number($message);
  $decrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $private_key, $modulus);
  $result = RSA::number_to_binary($decrypted, $keylength / 8);
  return RSA::remove_PKCS1_padding($result, $keylength / 8);
 }
 static function rsa_sign($message, $private_key, $modulus, $keylength) {
  $padded = RSA::add_PKCS1_padding($message, false, $keylength / 8);
  $number = RSA::binary_to_number($padded);
  $signed = RSA::pow_mod($number, $private_key, $modulus);
  $result = RSA::number_to_binary($signed, $keylength / 8);
  return $result;
 }
 static function rsa_verify($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) {
  return RSA::rsa_decrypt($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength);
 }
 static function rsa_kyp_verify($message, $public_key, $modulus, $keylength) {
  $number = RSA::binary_to_number($message);
  $decrypted = RSA::pow_mod($number, $public_key, $modulus);
  $result = RSA::number_to_binary($decrypted, $keylength / 8);
  return RSA::remove_KYP_padding($result, $keylength / 8);
 }
 static function pow_mod($p, $q, $r) {
  $factors = array();
  $div = $q;
  $power_of_two = 0;
while(bccomp($div, "0") == BCCOMP_LARGER)  {
   $rem = bcmod($div, 2);
   $div = bcdiv($div, 2);
   if($rem) array_push($factors, $power_of_two);
   $power_of_two++;
  }
  $partial_results = array();
  $part_res = $p;
  $idx = 0;
  foreach($factors as $factor)  {
   while($idx < $factor)
   {
    $part_res = bcpow($part_res, "2");
    $part_res = bcmod($part_res, $r);
    $idx++;
   }
   array_push($partial_results, $part_res);
  }
  $result = "1";
  foreach($partial_results as $part_res)
  {
   $result = bcmul($result, $part_res);
   $result = bcmod($result, $r);
  }
  return $result;
 }
 static  function add_PKCS1_padding($data, $isPublicKey, $blocksize)
 {
  $pad_length = $blocksize - 3 - strlen($data);
  if($isPublicKey)
  {
   $block_type = "\x02";
   $padding = "";
   for($i = 0; $i < $pad_length; $i++)
   {
    $rnd = mt_rand(1, 255);
    $padding .= chr($rnd);
   }
  }
  else
  {
   $block_type = "\x01";
   $padding = str_repeat("\xFF", $pad_length);
  }
  return "\x00" . $block_type . $padding . "\x00" . $data;
 }
  static function remove_PKCS1_padding($data, $blocksize)
 {
  assert(strlen($data) == $blocksize);
  $data = substr($data, 1);
  if($data{0} == '\0')
  die("Block type 0 not implemented.");
  assert(($data{0} == "\x01") || ($data{0} == "\x02"));
  $offset = strpos($data, "\0", 1);
  return substr($data, $offset + 1);
 }
  static function remove_KYP_padding($data, $blocksize)
 {
  assert(strlen($data) == $blocksize);
  $offset = strpos($data, "\0");
  return substr($data, 0, $offset);
 }
 static function binary_to_number($data)
 {
  $base = "256";
  $radix = "1";
  $result = "0";
  for($i = strlen($data) - 1; $i >= 0; $i--)
  {
   $digit = ord($data{$i});
   $part_res = bcmul($digit, $radix);
   $result = bcadd($result, $part_res);
   $radix = bcmul($radix, $base);
  }
  return $result;
  }
 static  function number_to_binary($number, $blocksize)
 {
  $base = "256";
  $result = "";
  $div = $number;
  while($div > 0)
  {
   $mod = bcmod($div, $base);
   $div = bcdiv($div, $base);
   $result = chr($mod) . $result;
  }
  return str_pad($result, $blocksize, "\x00", STR_PAD_LEFT);
 }
}

RSAProcessor class:

class RSAProcessor
{
 private $public_key = null;
 private $private_key = null;
 private $modulus = null;
 private $key_length = "1024";
 public function __construct($xmlRsakey=null,$type=null)
 {
         $xmlObj = null;
         if ($xmlRsakey==null) {
             $xmlObj = simplexml_load_file("xmlfile/RSAKey.xml");
          } elseif ($type==RSAKeyType::XMLFile) {
             $xmlObj = simplexml_load_file($xmlRsakey);
          } else {
             $xmlObj = simplexml_load_string($xmlRsakey);
          }
         $this->modulus = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->Modulus));
         $this->public_key = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->Exponent));
         $this->private_key = RSA::binary_to_number(base64_decode($xmlObj->D));
         $this->key_length = strlen(base64_decode($xmlObj->Modulus))*8;
 }
 public function getPublicKey() {
  return $this->public_key;
 }
 public function getPrivateKey() {
  return $this->private_key;
 }
 public function getKeyLength() {
  return $this->key_length;
 }
 public function getModulus() {
  return $this->modulus;
 }
 public function encrypt($data) {
  return base64_encode(RSA::rsa_encrypt($data,$this->public_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length));
 }
  public function dencrypt($data) {
  return RSA::rsa_decrypt($data,$this->private_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length);
 }
  public function sign($data) {
  return RSA::rsa_sign($data,$this->private_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length);
 }
  public function verify($data) {
  return RSA::rsa_verify($data,$this->public_key,$this->modulus,$this->key_length);
 }
}


class RSAKeyType{
 const XMLFile = 0;
 const XMLString = 1;
}

certificate.xml:

<RSAKeyValue>
<Modulus>tCZiqDS5BVQQZDBUYbyeoP4rENN4mX5FZJjjMNfGbyzfzH45RY2/YsMaY0yI1jMCOpukvkUyl153tcn0LXhMCDdsEhhZPoKbPUGMniKtFGjs18rv/b5FFUUW1utgwoL8+WJqjOqhQGgvbja63X9+WMFP0nM3d8yudn9C/X55KyM=</Modulus>
    <Exponent>AQAB</Exponent>
    <P>5HXvmU4IfqUG2jFLSqi/BMEQ3x1NsUDvx3zN5O1p9yLLspJ4sqAt4RUkxzcGodYgBSdXsR9IGcPwjQfbx3a7nQ==</P>
    <Q>yd2hDCF/5Zqtz9DXjY1NRYGvBjTS4AQn83ERR46Y5eBSnLjpVjv6gPfARuhsUP44nikrQPvwPnjxQcOhJaOlvw==</Q>
    <DP>ztuqUplBP8qU5cN0dOlN7DQT3rFdw30Unv/2Pa5qIAc1gT72YmZ+pCrM3kSIkMicvY3d7NZyJkIv8MKI0ZZEUQ==</DP>
    <DQ>QFLJ5YarLWubZPQEK4vSCornTY/5ff51CIKH4ghTOjS/vkbBu4PDL+NCNpYLJcfMHMG7kap2BEIfhjgjGk5KGw==</DQ>
    <InverseQ>WE6TqpcexQJwt9Mnp1FbeLtarBcFkXVdBauouFKHcbHCfQjA3IjUrGTxgSO74O/4QSKqaF2gnlL6GI7gKuGbzQ==</InverseQ>  <D>czYtWDfHsFGv3fNOs+cGaB3E+xDTiw7HYGuquJz2qjk/s69x/zqFEKuIH8Ndq+eZYFQUCx+EGGxxENDkmYPa0z8wbfFI6JEHpxaLmQfpkkbSL1BJIp9Z5BNM2gy6jJqgbWwQPcN/4jpiMefHZWAqhMKqenUu1KIq1ZX6Bz5xKYk=</D>
</RSAKeyValue>

I appreciate your help what changes should I do in my class to avoid this error?
Also I guess as my private/public key format is something particular and not a strandard RSA file format, I cannot use openssl and I should fix this code only?

