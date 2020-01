It’s not quite clear what you want… is the issue that you have an amount $amount which is positive, and you want it inserted into the database as a negative value? If that is the case, then it should work to add a minus sign in front of the $amount in your insert statement, like so:

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: $insert_buy = $db->insert(‘transact’, [ ‘id_user’ => $user_id, ‘amount’ => -$amount ]);

Notice the negative sign there towards the end… is that what you’re looking for?

If you want the amount to always be stored in the db as a negative value, but cannot trust that it arrives at that line as positive, then you can use `[ ‘id_user’ => $user_id, ‘amount’ => -abs($amount) ]