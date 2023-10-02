How to show (style) xml product feed into php

I would like to show the content of an xml file in a way that it shows the title, image, price and button with external link to the website.

Construction of the xml:

<title> <![CDATA[ here comes the title ]]> </title> <description> <![CDATA[ here you can find the description of the product. ]]> </description> <link>https://www.linktoproduct.com</link> <g:product_type> <![CDATA[ brand1 > brand2 > brand3 > brand ]]> </g:product_type> <g:image_link>https://www.linktoproduct.com/imageproduct.jpg</g:image_link> <g:price> <![CDATA[ 35.10 EUR ]]> </g:price>

This is the code I have so far:

<style> .title{ font-weight: bold; font-size: 24px; color: seagreen; } .description{ font-weight: bold; font-size: 20px; color: #bbb; } .link{ outline: none; border: none; color: #fff; font-weight: 600; font-size: 14px; background-color: red; border: 1px solid red; border-radius: 50px; padding: 10px 25px; line-height: 24px; margin-bottom: 9px; transition: 0.3s; cursor: pointer; } .col-md-4 { position: relative; min-height: 1px; padding-left: 15px; padding-right: 15px; } @media (min-width: 992px) { .col-md-4 { width: 33.33333333%; float: left; } </style>

<?php $xml_data = simplexml_load_file("https://www.website.com/productfeed.xml") or die("Error: Object Creation failure"); foreach ($xml_data->children() as $data) { echo "<div class='col-md-4'>"; echo "<div class='title'>"; echo $data->title ."<br>"; echo "</div>"; echo "<div class='description'>"; echo $data->description ."<br> "; echo "</div>"; echo "<div class='link'>"; echo "<a href='$data->link' target='_blank'>koop nu</a>"; echo "</div>"; echo "</div>"; } ?>

but it gives me these issues:

1/ how to show the price and image: in the xml it is named “<g:price>” which is different than the other ones (no “g:”)

2/ how to exclude product types, like f.ex. I just want to show products of brand2

3/ how to not show entries that have no content