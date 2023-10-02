How to show (style) xml product feed into php

I would like to show the content of an xml file in a way that it shows the title, image, price and button with external link to the website.
Construction of the xml:
<title>
<![CDATA[ here comes the title ]]>
</title>
<description>
<![CDATA[ here you can find the description of the product. ]]>
</description>
<link>https://www.linktoproduct.com</link>
<g:product_type>
<![CDATA[ brand1 > brand2 > brand3 > brand ]]>
</g:product_type>
<g:image_link>https://www.linktoproduct.com/imageproduct.jpg</g:image_link>
<g:price>
<![CDATA[ 35.10 EUR ]]>
</g:price>
This is the code I have so far:
<style>
.title{
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 24px;
color: seagreen;
}
.description{
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 20px;
color: #bbb;
}
.link{
outline: none;
border: none;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 14px;
background-color: red;
border: 1px solid red;
border-radius: 50px;
padding: 10px 25px;
line-height: 24px;
margin-bottom: 9px;
transition: 0.3s;
cursor: pointer;
}
.col-md-4 {
position: relative;
min-height: 1px;
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
}
@media (min-width: 992px) {
.col-md-4 {
width: 33.33333333%;
float: left;
}
</style>
<?php
$xml_data = simplexml_load_file("https://www.website.com/productfeed.xml") or
die("Error: Object Creation failure");
foreach ($xml_data->children() as $data)
{
echo "<div class='col-md-4'>";
echo "<div class='title'>";
echo $data->title ."<br>";
echo "</div>";
echo "<div class='description'>";
echo $data->description ."<br> ";
echo "</div>";
echo "<div class='link'>";
echo "<a href='$data->link' target='_blank'>koop nu</a>";
echo "</div>";
echo "</div>";
}
?>
but it gives me these issues:
1/ how to show the price and image: in the xml it is named “<g:price>” which is different than the other ones (no “g:”)
2/ how to exclude product types, like f.ex. I just want to show products of brand2
3/ how to not show entries that have no content