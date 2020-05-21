How to Show PopUp if clicked radio button?

I need to show a popup along with custom information if customer select radio button.

You’re not going to be able to do this in PHP. Perhaps you would like us to move this to the JS forum?

Hi @aveevan, that sounds pretty obtrusive as you wouldn’t normally expect to have to click away a popup after just changing a radio value. Anyway the general approach would be to add a click event listener to that radio, and then show the modal – how to do that however depends on which library (if any) you are currently using for your popups.

Here’s an example using native alert()s though (don’t use that in production):

<input type="radio" value="foo" name="obtrusive-radio">
<input type="radio" value="bar" name="obtrusive-radio">

document.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
  if (event.target.name === 'obtrusive-radio') {
  	alert(event.target.value)
  }
})