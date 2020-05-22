How to Show PopUp if clicked radio button?

aveevan: aveevan: I need to show a popup along with custom information if customer select radio button.

Hi @aveevan, that sounds pretty obtrusive as you wouldn’t normally expect to have to click away a popup after just changing a radio value. Anyway the general approach would be to add a click event listener to that radio, and then show the modal – how to do that however depends on which library (if any) you are currently using for your popups.

Here’s an example using native alert() s though (don’t use that in production):

<input type="radio" value="foo" name="obtrusive-radio"> <input type="radio" value="bar" name="obtrusive-radio">