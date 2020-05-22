How to Show PopUp if clicked radio button?

JavaScript
#1

I need to show a popup along with custom information if customer select radio button.

#2

You’re not going to be able to do this in PHP. Perhaps you would like us to move this to the JS forum?

1 Like
#3

Hi @aveevan, that sounds pretty obtrusive as you wouldn’t normally expect to have to click away a popup after just changing a radio value. Anyway the general approach would be to add a click event listener to that radio, and then show the modal – how to do that however depends on which library (if any) you are currently using for your popups.

Here’s an example using native alert()s though (don’t use that in production):

<input type="radio" value="foo" name="obtrusive-radio">
<input type="radio" value="bar" name="obtrusive-radio">

document.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
  if (event.target.name === 'obtrusive-radio') {
  	alert(event.target.value)
  }
})
#4

<input name="shipping_method" type="radio" value="<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?>" id="s_method_<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?> "<?php if($_rate->getCode()===$this->getAddressShippingMethod()) echo ' checked="checked"' ?> class="radio"/>

Value inside the input field, how to write my own popup information value inside the script.

#5

A PHTML file should contain both HTML and PHP code.

You can add JS by putting the code between <script>...</script> tags and placing the script section before the closing <body> tag.

#6

okay, I saw name obtrusive-radio , my input field already has name and id then how can i declare name or id. Help me thanks. how to solve this

#7

My input field

<input name="shipping_method" type="radio" value="<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?>" id="s_method_<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?> "<?php if($_rate->getCode()===$this->getAddressShippingMethod()) echo ' checked="checked"' ?> class="radio"/>

#8

Well then, use the name shipping_method in place of obtrusive-radio in the code that @m3g4p0p gave you.

#9

Fine, also have value inside the input field, how to write my own popup information value inside the script.

#10

You can store arbitrary (string) data on DOM elements using data attributes, for instance:

<button id="my-button" data-text="Hello world!">click me</button>

document
  .getElementById('my-button')
  .addEventListener('click', function (event) {
    alert(event.target.dataset.text)
  })

But again, the alert() is just for demonstration purposes and not suitable for any real web page.

#11

You could do something along the lines of this pen.

#12

Bro, can i get help regard PopUp if click button

#13

Doesn’t the alert command result in that?