How to show/hide a div?

JavaScript
#1

I am a new coder and am just starting to learn javascript.

On my website, I have a row in my grid that is dedicated towards being a “search bar”. There will be a search form field on the bar and also an “advanced search” button on the bar. I only want this bar to display when “search” is clicked on the menu. While I can accomplish this fairly easily via php which would invoke a form action that would reload the page, I would instead like to just use javascript to make this section appear.

I have been studying some tutorials on how to make this happen, but I really don’t know how to proceed. Furthermore there appears to be 2 different approaches to this. One approach is just to switch between 2 different class names – however it sounds like this does not work on IE 9. (That may not be a big issue, but I would like the code to be as platform/browser friendly as possible). The other approach is to just make the section appear or to hide it.

Here is my pseudo code for this so far:

HTML:
if SEARCH is clicked on html page, then execute function searchBarToggle ()
<a href="#"><div onclick="toggleSearch()">SEARCH</div></a>

JS:
		if active: if (searchBarState == true)
			close search bar
			store search bar as inactive (searchBarState = false)
		else
			open search bar
			store search bar as active (searchBarState = true)

I really an now sure how to proceed with this. Currently I have a class for the search bar this displays all the components in a flex box: .searchBar_visible I also have a class which is basically empty class (display: none;) and is appropriately named: searchBar_hidden

Could someone please help me out on this journey through javascript.

#2

It might help to take a look at this article on showing and hiding elements. There are a lot of pitfalls and issues to take into account with each technique, and this piece take you through a lot of the things to consider.

#3

Thanks Paul, that was very informative. It really doesn’t look like javascript well is designed to do what I am trying to do – it appears to me that php is the better route to go for having a section hide or unhide.

The search section will have clickable elements and hopefully a javascript enabled search function that will auto-populate search words from my database as the user types. Trying to make sure all this works on all platforms while also allowing it to hide just does not seem reliable with javascript.

#4

you can use js for almost anything. the thing is to find the shortest possible path. :slight_smile:

that seeing said, you can use some standard techniques.
one is pure css toggles. that is use the status of a sibling element such as a checkbox to determine whether the next element is hidden or displayed.

but if you really want to use js, you can use a toggle class technique.

in either case, you dont want to hide your toggle button along with your target… how would you get back to your original state?

Anyway, here is a simplified version of something I often do:

<html>
	<head>
		<title> </title>
		<style type="text/css" media="screen">
			.hide{
				display:none;
			}
			.srch-btn.show:before{
				content:'Show '
			}
			.srch-btn:before{
				content:'Hide ';
 			}
			.srch-btn {
 				/***aesthetic stuff*/
				padding: .5em;
				text-decoration: none;
				border-radius: 4px;
				border: 1px solid;
				display: inline-block;
			}
			
		</style>
	</head>
	<body>
		<a class="srch-btn" onclick="this.classList.toggle('show'); document.getElementById('searchStuff').classList.toggle('hide')">Search</a><!--no need to use href="#"  this is NOT a real link-->
		<div id="searchStuff">
			<label> Search for: <input id="seach" name="search" /></label>
			<p>I could be a list of search results</p>
		</div>
	</body>
</html>

Hope that helps