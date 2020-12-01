How to show/hide a div?

I am a new coder and am just starting to learn javascript.

On my website, I have a row in my grid that is dedicated towards being a “search bar”. There will be a search form field on the bar and also an “advanced search” button on the bar. I only want this bar to display when “search” is clicked on the menu. While I can accomplish this fairly easily via php which would invoke a form action that would reload the page, I would instead like to just use javascript to make this section appear.

I have been studying some tutorials on how to make this happen, but I really don’t know how to proceed. Furthermore there appears to be 2 different approaches to this. One approach is just to switch between 2 different class names – however it sounds like this does not work on IE 9. (That may not be a big issue, but I would like the code to be as platform/browser friendly as possible). The other approach is to just make the section appear or to hide it.

Here is my pseudo code for this so far:

HTML: if SEARCH is clicked on html page, then execute function searchBarToggle () <a href="#"><div onclick="toggleSearch()">SEARCH</div></a> JS: if active: if (searchBarState == true) close search bar store search bar as inactive (searchBarState = false) else open search bar store search bar as active (searchBarState = true)

I really an now sure how to proceed with this. Currently I have a class for the search bar this displays all the components in a flex box: .searchBar_visible I also have a class which is basically empty class (display: none;) and is appropriately named: searchBar_hidden

Could someone please help me out on this journey through javascript.