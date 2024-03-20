How to show footer on hover?

I had seen this and wanted to know,
Would it work with my code? https://jsfiddle.net/6g9ks0ty/
Are there any disadvantages of using this?
Maybe there is a good reason not to do this.
@import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Source+Sans+Pro:300,400);
body{
font-family: 'Source Sans Pro', sans-serif;
font-weight:300;
background-color:lightblue;
color:#FFF;
}
section{
text-align:center;
}
.footer #button{
width:35px;
height:35px;
border: #727172 12px solid;
border-radius:35px;
margin:0 auto;
position:relative;
-webkit-transition: all 1s ease;
-moz-transition: all 1s ease;
-o-transition: all 1s ease;
-ms-transition: all 1s ease;
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.footer #button:hover{
width:35px;
height:35px;
border: #3A3A3A 12px solid;
-webkit-transition: all 1s ease;
-moz-transition: all 1s ease;
-o-transition: all 1s ease;
-ms-transition: all 1s ease;
transition: all 1s ease;
position:relative;
}
.footer {
bottom:0;
left:0;
position:fixed;
width: 100%;
height: 2em;
overflow:hidden;
margin:0 auto;
-webkit-transition: all 1s ease;
-moz-transition: all 1s ease;
-o-transition: all 1s ease;
-ms-transition: all 1s ease;
transition: all 1s ease;
z-index:999;
}
.footer:hover {
-webkit-transition: all 1s ease;
-moz-transition: all 1s ease;
-o-transition: all 1s ease;
-ms-transition: all 1s ease;
transition: all 1s ease;
height: 10em;
}
.footer #container{
margin-top:5px;
width:100%;
height:100%;
position:relative;
top:0;
left:0;
background: #3A3A3A;
}
.footer #cont{
position:relative;
top:-45px;
right:190px;
width:150px;
height:auto;
margin:0 auto;
}
.footer_center{
width:500px;
float:left;
text-align:center;
}
.footer h3{
font-family: 'Helvetica';
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: 100;
margin-top:70px;
margin-left:40px;
}
<section>
<h1>Classy Footer</h1>
<h3>Hover over the circle below</h3>
</section>
<div class="footer">
<div id="button"></div>
<div id="container">
<div id="cont">
<div class="footer_center">
<h3>Classy footer text</h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>