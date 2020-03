How to show current day date in meta title of a page?

Hello,

Is there any method to show current date in meta title of a page in a html website ?

<html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title> </title> <meta name="description" content="There may be many reasons why you cannot login to webmail. Check your username and password."> <script> var dayNames = new Array("Sunday","Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday", "Thursday","Friday","Saturday"); var monthNames = new Array( "January","February","March","April","May","June","July", "August","September","October","November","December"); var now = new Date(); document.title(now.getDate() + " " + monthNames[now.getMonth()] + ", " + now.getFullYear()); var docTitle = document.title; </script> </head> <body> demo </body> </html>

This is the code which is showing date in page , but I want to show the date in head title.