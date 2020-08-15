How to show 4 charts with a specific code in my view

Hi. I’m implementing asp.net core project. I want to create a dashboard that has 3 div and those divs contains some numbers and I was successful to create them. Also I have 4 charts which I post their related code here and I want to put one of those charts near those 3 divs in the first row and show other 3 charts on the second row near each other. but I don’t have any opinion how can I show them like I mentioned.

Here is my code for showing chart:

@using System.Linq; @model List<MyDashboard.Models.ChartModel> @{ var XLabels = Newtonsoft.Json.JsonConvert.SerializeObject(Model.Select(x => x.DimensionOne).ToList()); var YValues = Newtonsoft.Json.JsonConvert.SerializeObject(Model.Select(x => x.Quantity).ToList()); ViewData["Title"] = "Pie Chart"; } <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" /> <title>Pie</title> </head> <body> <div class="box-body"> <div class="chart-container"> <canvas id="chart" style="width:100%; height:500px"></canvas> </div> </div> </body> </html> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.2/Chart.bundle.min.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(function () { var chartName = "chart"; var ctx = document.getElementById(chartName).getContext('2d'); var data = { labels: @Html.Raw(XLabels), datasets: [{ label: "Drinks Chart", backgroundColor: [ 'rgba(255, 99, 132, 0.2)', 'rgba(54, 162, 235, 0.2)', 'rgba(255, 206, 86, 0.2)', 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 0.2)', 'rgba(153, 102, 255, 0.2)', 'rgba(255, 159, 64, 0.2)', 'rgba(255, 0, 0)', 'rgba(0, 255, 0)', 'rgba(0, 0, 255)', 'rgba(192, 192, 192)', 'rgba(255, 255, 0)', 'rgba(255, 0, 255)' ], borderColor: [ 'rgba(255,99,132,1)', 'rgba(54, 162, 235, 1)', 'rgba(255, 206, 86, 1)', 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 1)', 'rgba(153, 102, 255, 1)', 'rgba(255, 159, 64, 1)', 'rgba(255, 0, 0)', 'rgba(0, 255, 0)', 'rgba(0, 0, 255)', 'rgba(192, 192, 192)', 'rgba(255, 255, 0)', 'rgba(255, 0, 255)' ], borderWidth: 1, data: @Html.Raw(YValues) }] }; var options = { maintainAspectRatio: false, scales: { yAxes: [{ ticks: { min: 0, beginAtZero: true }, gridLines: { display: true, color: "rgba(255,99,164,0.2)" } }], xAxes: [{ ticks: { min: 0, beginAtZero: true }, gridLines: { display: false } }] } }; var myChart = new Chart(ctx, { options: options, data: data, type:'pie' }); }); </script>

And here is my code about showing those divs I mentioned earlier:

<html> <body class="w3-light-grey"> <div class="w3-main" style="margin-left:300px;margin-top:43px;"> <!-- Header --> <header class="w3-container" style="padding-top:22px"> <h5><b><i class="fa fa-dashboard"></i> My Dashboard</b></h5> </header> <div class="w3-row-padding w3-margin-bottom"> <div class="w3-quarter"> <div class="w3-container w3-red w3-padding-16"> <div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-comment w3-xxxlarge"></i></div> <div class="w3-right"> <h3>@ViewBag.TotalApiCount</h3> </div> <div class="w3-clear"></div> <h4>API number</h4> </div> </div> <div class="w3-quarter"> <div class="w3-container w3-blue w3-padding-16"> <div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-eye w3-xxxlarge"></i></div> <div class="w3-right"> <h3>@ViewBag.TotalApplicantCount</h3> </div> <div class="w3-clear"></div> <h4>Applicant number</h4> </div> </div> <div class="w3-quarter"> <div class="w3-container w3-teal w3-padding-16"> <div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-share-alt w3-xxxlarge"></i></div> <div class="w3-right"> <h3>@ViewBag.grantedCount</h3> </div> <div class="w3-clear"></div> <h4>Granted API </h4> </div> </div> </body> </html>

I’m amateure in html and css. I appreciate if any one suggest me a solution regarding to my problem.