How to show 4 charts with a specific code in my view

Hi. I’m implementing asp.net core project. I want to create a dashboard that has 3 div and those divs contains some numbers and I was successful to create them. Also I have 4 charts which I post their related code here and I want to put one of those charts near those 3 divs in the first row and show other 3 charts on the second row near each other. but I don’t have any opinion how can I show them like I mentioned.
Here is my code for showing chart:
@using System.Linq;
@model List<MyDashboard.Models.ChartModel>
@{
var XLabels = Newtonsoft.Json.JsonConvert.SerializeObject(Model.Select(x => x.DimensionOne).ToList());
var YValues = Newtonsoft.Json.JsonConvert.SerializeObject(Model.Select(x => x.Quantity).ToList());
ViewData["Title"] = "Pie Chart";
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Pie</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="box-body">
<div class="chart-container">
<canvas id="chart" style="width:100%; height:500px"></canvas>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.2/Chart.bundle.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(function () {
var chartName = "chart";
var ctx = document.getElementById(chartName).getContext('2d');
var data = {
labels: @Html.Raw(XLabels),
datasets: [{
label: "Drinks Chart",
backgroundColor: [
'rgba(255, 99, 132, 0.2)',
'rgba(54, 162, 235, 0.2)',
'rgba(255, 206, 86, 0.2)',
'rgba(75, 192, 192, 0.2)',
'rgba(153, 102, 255, 0.2)',
'rgba(255, 159, 64, 0.2)',
'rgba(255, 0, 0)',
'rgba(0, 255, 0)',
'rgba(0, 0, 255)',
'rgba(192, 192, 192)',
'rgba(255, 255, 0)',
'rgba(255, 0, 255)'
],
borderColor: [
'rgba(255,99,132,1)',
'rgba(54, 162, 235, 1)',
'rgba(255, 206, 86, 1)',
'rgba(75, 192, 192, 1)',
'rgba(153, 102, 255, 1)',
'rgba(255, 159, 64, 1)',
'rgba(255, 0, 0)',
'rgba(0, 255, 0)',
'rgba(0, 0, 255)',
'rgba(192, 192, 192)',
'rgba(255, 255, 0)',
'rgba(255, 0, 255)'
],
borderWidth: 1,
data: @Html.Raw(YValues)
}]
};
var options = {
maintainAspectRatio: false,
scales: {
yAxes: [{
ticks: {
min: 0,
beginAtZero: true
},
gridLines: {
display: true,
color: "rgba(255,99,164,0.2)"
}
}],
xAxes: [{
ticks: {
min: 0,
beginAtZero: true
},
gridLines: {
display: false
}
}]
}
};
var myChart = new Chart(ctx, {
options: options,
data: data,
type:'pie'
});
});
</script>
And here is my code about showing those divs I mentioned earlier:
<html>
<body class="w3-light-grey">
<div class="w3-main" style="margin-left:300px;margin-top:43px;">
<!-- Header -->
<header class="w3-container" style="padding-top:22px">
<h5><b><i class="fa fa-dashboard"></i> My Dashboard</b></h5>
</header>
<div class="w3-row-padding w3-margin-bottom">
<div class="w3-quarter">
<div class="w3-container w3-red w3-padding-16">
<div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-comment w3-xxxlarge"></i></div>
<div class="w3-right">
<h3>@ViewBag.TotalApiCount</h3>
</div>
<div class="w3-clear"></div>
<h4>API number</h4>
</div>
</div>
<div class="w3-quarter">
<div class="w3-container w3-blue w3-padding-16">
<div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-eye w3-xxxlarge"></i></div>
<div class="w3-right">
<h3>@ViewBag.TotalApplicantCount</h3>
</div>
<div class="w3-clear"></div>
<h4>Applicant number</h4>
</div>
</div>
<div class="w3-quarter">
<div class="w3-container w3-teal w3-padding-16">
<div class="w3-left"><i class="fa fa-share-alt w3-xxxlarge"></i></div>
<div class="w3-right">
<h3>@ViewBag.grantedCount</h3>
</div>
<div class="w3-clear"></div>
<h4>Granted API </h4>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
I’m amateure in html and css. I appreciate if any one suggest me a solution regarding to my problem.