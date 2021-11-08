How to show 2nd drop-down field after first drop-down selection is chosen?

I’m trying to modify a web script where a drop-down works successfully. How can another drop-down field appear only after a selection has been made from the first drop-down list? Here’s the current code:

<?php if ($pt->page == 'category' && $pt->show_sub == true) { ?> <div class="pull-right col-md-3 no-padding-left"> <select name="type" class="form-control form-group" id="sub_categories_"> <?php echo $pt->sub_categories_array["'".$_GET['id']."'"]; ?> </select> <div class="pull-right col-md-2 col-sm-2 text-right"><h5>{{LANG sub_category}}</h5></div> ---etc.--- <?php if ($pt->page == 'category' && $pt->show_sub == true) { ?> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).on('change', '#category_id', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); id = $(this).val(); $('#sub_category_id').html(sub_categories_array["'"+id+"'"]); }); $(document).on('change','#sub_categories_', function(event) { window.location.href = site_url+'/videos/category/<?php echo($_GET['id']) ?>/'+$('#sub_categories_').val(); }); </script>

any guidance is appreciated