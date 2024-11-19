How to setup a local system for the use of simultaneous Translations -Live Voice tranlation

Hi,I need ideas/help for a nice project:
It is a tour guide or simultaneous translation tool.
The idea is:
a) Design a simple webpage on a raspery or esp or something.
b) integrate a kind of stream player that will be connected to a live recording.
c) people within the same wifi network can connect to the local webpage (maybe with a little code…) and listen to the live translation of the speaker.
Of course… important low latency
::::::::::::
So the basic Idea is:
listener can join the translation via mobilephone WITHOUT installing an app!
The translation is NOT via Internet access, but via localhost webpage.
…
Any Idea of steps / apps with webpage to use in order to get such a project running?