How to setup a custom domain to a SAAS?

I’m building a SAAS product with PHP/HTML on shared hosting on a Linux server and I’m stuck on the domain name part.

Goals

I would host my SAAS app on app.mysaas. com

My customers point their domain name to app.mysaas. com

www.customer01. com

www.customer02. com

www.customer03. com

etc…

Any visitors on the customer’s domain should be served content from app.mysaas. com without them noticing, meaning they see www.customer01. com in their browser.

Also when visiting www.customer01. com/contact they should be served content from app.mysaas. com/contact/ without them noticing, meaning they see www.customer01. com /contact/ in their browser.

SEO on the customer’s domain should not be affected as read in the article https://smartclick.mk/seo-for-saas-and-best-optimising-practices/. So via iframe isn’t an option.

I would need my customer to provide an API key. I thought I let my customer add a TXT record to their DNS containing their API key and pick it up with PHP on my server.

Questions

Should they point their domain via DNS using an A record or a CNAME record? (Their e-mail setup should not be affected.)

How do I detect the customer’s domain pointing to app.mysaas.com ? (I thought with PHP’s var $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] )

? (I thought with PHP’s var ) If I’m way off, could you provide a step by step guide please?

Are there any good online tutorials ?

Thank you for you time.