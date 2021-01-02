How to set up virtual hosts

Thanks for feedback but if I develop on xampp and if i use a leading / for the paths it breaks
Hmmm… there must be a way to solve that, but I don’t use xampp.
Hi kerry14,
The leading / is pointing to the root directory.
This is a dynamic path relative the site, and to make that work in your dev setup you need to configure it to use a virtual host.
There’s many tutorials on that if you search for it, here’s one in the forum I think you could use:
https://community.apachefriends.org/f/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=79807
The example is for Linux but what OS you’re on shouldn’t matter, only the “hosts” file is placed in different locations, (Sorry I don’t recall where Windows hosts file is located for the moment, but use NotePad and just save the file back whithout parameters that would corrupt the file format).
Ponderism for the day “would setting a HTML base tag solve the problem”?
Good ad hoc solution, only remember to remove/alter it for the live site.
path/to/xampp/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhosts:
NameVirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80
<VirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80>
DocumentRoot "path/to/root"
ServerName my-server.com
<Directory path/to/root>
AllowOverride all
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
Require all granted
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
And also registration of
my-server.com in OS
hosts file required.