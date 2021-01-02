How to set up virtual hosts

Server Config
#1

Thanks for feedback but if I develop on xampp and if i use a leading / for the paths it breaks

Is this layout for an HTML page <head> section ok
#2

Hmmm… there must be a way to solve that, but I don’t use xampp.

#3

Hi kerry14,

The leading / is pointing to the root directory.
This is a dynamic path relative the site, and to make that work in your dev setup you need to configure it to use a virtual host.

There’s many tutorials on that if you search for it, here’s one in the forum I think you could use:
https://community.apachefriends.org/f/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=79807

The example is for Linux but what OS you’re on shouldn’t matter, only the “hosts” file is placed in different locations, (Sorry I don’t recall where Windows hosts file is located for the moment, but use NotePad and just save the file back whithout parameters that would corrupt the file format).

#4

Ponderism for the day “would setting a HTML base tag solve the problem”?

1 Like
#5

Good ad hoc solution, only remember to remove/alter it for the live site. :slight_smile:

#6

path/to/xampp/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhosts:

NameVirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80
<VirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80>
    	DocumentRoot "path/to/root"
    	ServerName my-server.com
	<Directory path/to/root>
		AllowOverride all
		Order allow,deny 
		Allow from all 
		Require all granted
	</Directory>
</VirtualHost>

And also registration of my-server.com in OS hosts file required.

1 Like