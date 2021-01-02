How to set up virtual hosts

Hi kerry14,

The leading / is pointing to the root directory.

This is a dynamic path relative the site, and to make that work in your dev setup you need to configure it to use a virtual host.

There’s many tutorials on that if you search for it, here’s one in the forum I think you could use:

https://community.apachefriends.org/f/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=79807

The example is for Linux but what OS you’re on shouldn’t matter, only the “hosts” file is placed in different locations, (Sorry I don’t recall where Windows hosts file is located for the moment, but use NotePad and just save the file back whithout parameters that would corrupt the file format).