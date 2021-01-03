How to set up virtual hosts

Thanks for feedback but if I develop on xampp and if i use a leading / for the paths it breaks
Hmmm… there must be a way to solve that, but I don’t use xampp.
Hi kerry14,
The leading / is pointing to the root directory.
This is a dynamic path relative the site, and to make that work in your dev setup you need to configure it to use a virtual host.
There’s many tutorials on that if you search for it, here’s one in the forum I think you could use:
https://community.apachefriends.org/f/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=79807
The example is for Linux but what OS you’re on shouldn’t matter, only the “hosts” file is placed in different locations, (Sorry I don’t recall where Windows hosts file is located for the moment, but use NotePad and just save the file back whithout parameters that would corrupt the file format).
Ponderism for the day “would setting a HTML base tag solve the problem”?
Good ad hoc solution, only remember to remove/alter it for the live site.
path/to/xampp/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhosts:
NameVirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80
<VirtualHost 127.0.0.1:80>
DocumentRoot "path/to/root"
ServerName my-server.com
<Directory path/to/root>
AllowOverride all
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
Require all granted
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
And also registration of
my-server.com in OS
hosts file required.
I use Linux and have the online source code mirrored onto my localhost.
The paths problem arises due to localhost URLs have http://localhost/ prefix and /public_html/ suffix after the online URL.
Example:
// URL localhost
http://localhost/my_domain.com/public_html/
// URL Online:
https:///my_domain.com/
If and only if I prefixed images. CSS files, etc with / then:
// localhost applying / to image hrtef, files, etc
http://localhost/
// Online applying / to image hrtef, files, etc
https://mysdomain.com/
To overcome the URL differences I usually point image HREFs, etc to the Online site:
// Localhost script
<img
href="https://my_domain.com/assets/imgs/img-001.jpg"
width="123" height="456"
title="wonderful place for a title"
alt="#"
>
Also works for Html Head links such as CSS files and JavaScript files.
I think it is far better knowing the files exist online and not be surprised when the uploaded localhost files cannot find the relative paths.
Ponderism for the day “would setting a HTML base tag solve the problem”?
Reading this I assumed you meant setting the XAMPP path as the base for links in the page in order to use dynamic paths.
But, in order to edit a page locally while using the online assets, could you set the online live site’s root URL as the base for the page?
Then, though still an ad hoc solution, it would work also if uploaded with the base tag left active.
(If I understand correctly.)
I think that using HTML base tag could solve the paths problem but I prefer using actual URLs.
As an example of a localhost index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=yes, viewport-fit=cover">
<title> Title goes here </title>
<link
rel='stylesheet'
href='https://example.com/assets/css/new-2021.css'
>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Title goes here </h1>
<img
src='https://peacevase.tk/assets/imgs/declare-variable-not-war.jpg'
width="960" height="903"
alt="#"
>
</body>
</html>
Edit:
This should also work for the XAMPP Server.
Stumbled over an old thread here discussing XAMPP virtual hosts that doesn’t work as expected:
Hi
I don’t know what an html base tag is, I tried your solution
href='https://example.com/assets/css/new-2021.css'
but then the local site seems to read the live site css rather than local which is no good for testing / development. Also on local site I got strange result where F5 would refresh using the local css but ctrl F5 would refresh using remote css!
It seems the simplest solution would be to amend the windows hosts file but where is it and what do I put in it ?