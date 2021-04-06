How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

OK, well Im stupid because I replaced with example code from tutorial which is a wordpress example and I’m not using wordpress !
So replaced entire file with just -
<VirtualHost *:80>
DocumentRoot "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning"
ServerName WordPress.localhost
<Directory "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning">
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
as this is my current project folder - and it works !!!
Now when I type localhost in my browser it goes straight to this folder and both path types work no / and with / so now I can code locally and update to remote and don’t have to change code - perfect!. Awesome - thanks so much.
One more question if you don’t mind - do I have to overwrite conf file for every project or can I add multiple procect folders in the conf file ?