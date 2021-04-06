How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

OK, well Im stupid because I replaced with example code from tutorial which is a wordpress example and I’m not using wordpress !

So replaced entire file with just -

<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning" ServerName WordPress.localhost <Directory "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning"> </Directory> </VirtualHost>

as this is my current project folder - and it works !!!

Now when I type localhost in my browser it goes straight to this folder and both path types work no / and with / so now I can code locally and update to remote and don’t have to change code - perfect!. Awesome - thanks so much.

One more question if you don’t mind - do I have to overwrite conf file for every project or can I add multiple procect folders in the conf file ?