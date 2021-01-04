How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

I think that using HTML base tag could solve the paths problem but I prefer using actual URLs.

As an example of a localhost index.html file:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=yes, viewport-fit=cover"> <title> Title goes here </title> <link rel='stylesheet' href='https://example.com/assets/css/new-2021.css' > </head> <body> <h1> Title goes here </h1> <img src='https://peacevase.tk/assets/imgs/declare-variable-not-war.jpg' width="960" height="903" alt="#" > </body> </html>

Edit:

This should also work for the XAMPP Server.