How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

I think that using HTML base tag could solve the paths problem but I prefer using actual URLs.
As an example of a localhost index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=yes, viewport-fit=cover">
<title> Title goes here </title>
<link
rel='stylesheet'
href='https://example.com/assets/css/new-2021.css'
>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Title goes here </h1>
<img
src='https://peacevase.tk/assets/imgs/declare-variable-not-war.jpg'
width="960" height="903"
alt="#"
>
</body>
</html>
Edit:
This should also work for the XAMPP Server.