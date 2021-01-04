How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

kerry14: kerry14: Thanks for feedback but if I develop on xampp and if i use a leading / for the paths it breaks

I use Linux and have the online source code mirrored onto my localhost.

The paths problem arises due to localhost URLs have http://localhost/ prefix and /public_html/ suffix after the online URL.

Example:

// URL localhost

http://localhost/my_domain.com/public_html/ // URL Online:

https:///my_domain.com/

// localhost applying / to image hrtef, files, etc

http://localhost/ // Online applying / to image hrtef, files, etc

https://mysdomain.com/

To overcome the URL differences I usually point image HREFs, etc to the Online site:

// Localhost script <img href="https://my_domain.com/assets/imgs/img-001.jpg" width="123" height="456" title="wonderful place for a title" alt="#" >

If and only if I prefixed images. CSS files, etc with / then:

Also works for Html Head links such as CSS files and JavaScript files.

I think it is far better knowing the files exist online and not be surprised when the uploaded localhost files cannot find the relative paths.